World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Singapore
  5. Safdie Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

  • 06:00 - 24 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects
Save this picture!
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects, Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

Courtesy of Peter Walkner Partners Landscape Architects Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport + 13

  • Facade Consultant

    BuroHappold Engineering

  • Lighting Consultant

    Lighting Planner Architects Pte Ltd

  • Landscape Architects

    PWP Landscape Architecture, ICN Design

  • Interior Designer

    Benoy

  • Civil & Structure Engineer

    RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    Mott Macdonald Singapore Pte Ltd

  • Quality Surveyor

    Arcadis Singapore
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

Text description provided by the architects. Fulfilling its mission as a connector between the existing terminals, Jewel combines two environments—an intense marketplace and a paradise garden—to create a new community-centric typology as the heart, and soul, of Changi Airport. Jewel weaves together an experience of being in nature with culture and leisure facilities, dramatically asserting the idea of the airport as an uplifting and vibrant urban center, and echoing Singapore’s reputation as “the City in the Garden.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

The publicly accessible 135,700 sqm center includes facilities for landside airport operations, indoor gardens and leisure attractions, retail offerings, restaurants and cafes, and hotel facilities, all under one roof. Directly connected to Terminal 1 and to Terminals 2 and 3 via pedestrian bridges, Jewel engages both in-transit passengers as well as the public at large. Each of the cardinal axes—north, south, east, and west—are reinforced by gateway gardens that orient the visitors and offer visual connections between the internal program elements of Jewel and the other airport terminals.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

At the heart of Jewel is the Forest Valley, a terraced indoor garden that offers many spatial and interactive experiences featuring walking trails, cascading waterfalls, and quiet seating areas. Amid the more than 200 different species of trees and flora, is the world’s tallest indoor waterfall —a ‘rain vortex’—showering down from an oculus in the domed roof to the Forest Valley garden seven stories below. The waterfall—at peak conditions flowing at more than 10,000 gallons per minute—aids in the cooling of the landscape environment and collects significant rainwater to be re-used in an around the building. Surrounding the gardens is a multi-level retail marketplace on five levels that access the garden via a series of vertical canyons.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

The geometry of Jewel is based on a semi-inverted toroidal dome roof. Measuring 200 meters across at the longest span, and supported only intermittently along the rim of the garden, the integrated structure, and the façade system allows for a near column-free interior. Achieving a level of comfort for the diversity of activities, as well as to sustain the vast array of plant life within adequate sunlight, required an integrated system of glazing, static and dynamic shading, and an innovative and efficient displacement ventilation system. Jewel is slated to receive Singapore’s GreenMark Platinum status.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Peter Walkner Partners Landscape Architects
Courtesy of Peter Walkner Partners Landscape Architects

On the fifth level is the Canopy Park, which includes 14,000 sqm of attractions integrated within the garden spaces. These include net structures suspended within the trees, a suspended catenary glass-bottom bridge walk, a planted hedge maze, and mirror maze, and feature installations completed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed artists. Additional features include a topiary walk, horticultural displays, and an event plaza for 1,000 people. With Jewel, the airport has become a destination in its own right.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Safdie Architects
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Singapore
Cite: "Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects" 24 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915688/jewel-changi-airport-safdie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream