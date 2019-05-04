Sabará Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados

+ 29

Engineering Ballerini Engenharia

Landscaping Alexandre Furcolin

Text description provided by the architects. House designed for couple with 2 small daughters. Compact and functional house, with optimization and integration of internal and external spaces, integration with landscaping and natural lighting effects. To intelligently optimize the deployment in a compact terrain, the project takes advantage of the legislation that allows to lean the construction on the sides of the lot.

On the right side of the lot, two panels marked with cement flooring create a support element for the upper block of the dorms that open to the front and to the bottom of the lot through large sliding panels in cumulated wood. Under this block the living and dining rooms open fully to the lush jabuticabeira Sabará, who reigns in the back garden and named the house.

Next to the jabuticabeira the landscaper Alexandre Furcolin created a square with bench in stone gabion and ground fire. In the heart of the house, the double height foot of the central atrium houses the staircase and a tropical garden that organizes and connects the spaces and circulations of the residence. Through this important central element, the floors of the house integrate internally and also integrate the family in the day to day, an essential desire of the couple.