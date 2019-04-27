10 Examples of Public Spaces from the Beaches to the Cities of Mexico

+ 12

Urban design is a branch of design intimately related to urban planning and landscape architecture; it focuses broadly on interpreting the form and public space with physical-aesthetic-functional criteria. Different experts in the field such as Jane Jacobs, Denise Scott Brown, Robert Venturi, Jaime Lerner, Jan Gehl, Kevin Lynch have devoted themselves to studying the needs of urban societies within the common spaces to give adequate responses to different contexts. These questions are renewed with new generations and the public space is transformed according to technological advances but what always remains is the sense of belonging of these sites that are only successful when users adopt them as own.

Various projects in Mexico explore these aspects and serve as an example to rethink these questions. Some of them as Rozana Montiel Common-Unit have been awarded for the sensitivity with their environment and for contributing to build much more democratic and inclusive spaces. Others, such as the Parque Lineal Ferrocarril de Cuernavaca de Gaeta-Springall, seek to connect unfinished spaces that are built from the interaction of users. And others, such as Cancha "La Doce" by All Arquitectura are based on sports activities typical of the area to reinforce the sense of community and belonging. That's why, following the ArchDaily Topic of the month of April that refers to the public, we bring you a collection of projects in Mexico that embrace urban design to continue building cities for all.

Save this picture! Parque Lineal Ferrocarril de Cuernavaca / Gaeta-Springall arquitectos. Image © Arturo Arrieta

Save this picture! Construyendo Común-Unidad / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! Cancha "La Doce" / All Arquitectura. Image © Zaickz Moz

Save this picture! Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Monumento Emblematico al 150 Aniversario de la Batalla de Puebla / TEN Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Parque Colinas del Sol / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Parque Los Héroes / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Plaza Cívica Central de Tijuana / CO2 Taller. Image © The Raws

Save this picture! Malecón Cuexcomatitlán / Agraz Arquitectos S.C.. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Malecón Puerto Vallarta / Trama Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Cartagena

This article is based on the 'Urban Design' folder of our MyArchDaily profiles.