World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Studio YUDA
  6. 2019
  7. Lane B House / Studio YUDA

Lane B House / Studio YUDA

  • 16:00 - 23 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lane B House / Studio YUDA
Save this picture!
Lane B House / Studio YUDA, Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Courtesy of Studio YUDA

Courtesy of Studio YUDA Courtesy of Studio YUDA Courtesy of Studio YUDA Courtesy of Studio YUDA + 15

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Courtesy of Studio YUDA

Text description provided by the architects. Lane B is a modern home that seeks to explore the relationship between the home as protection and the home as an oasis. The Nashville home was designed by Studio YUDA, of the complementary home Lane A, also located in Tennessee. From the street, the dominating feature of Lane B is a low, grey wall that wraps the home. The wall envelops the home and acts as a barrier from the street, providing privacy. Large cutouts are utilitarian in nature, creating openings for entry and viewing. Step just beyond the wall and the view of the home completely changes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Courtesy of Studio YUDA

A feeling of peacefulness emerges, aided by a perfectly designed garden in the space between wall and home. On the facade, the smooth white color contrasts just enough with the light grey beyond. Oversized windows create a relationship between interior and exterior, connecting the home to the garden just outside, and further, the street as framed through the wall’s openings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Courtesy of Studio YUDA

The interior is bright and warm, illuminated with natural light from the many windows. The fenestration is so prominent that the boundaries from inside to outside are blurred, and one almost experiences the interior as exterior. Endlessly sunny rooms give way to hallways that open up to the sky—a remarkable design feature. Light wood floors and mostly white furnishings lend an airy, dreamlike quality to each room. Everywhere you turn, Lane B plays with openings and closings, opaque and transparent, light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio YUDA
Courtesy of Studio YUDA

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio YUDA
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Lane B House / Studio YUDA" 23 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915665/lane-b-studio-yuda/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream