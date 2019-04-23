Steven Holl Designs DNA-Inspired Science Headquarters in Shenzhen

Steven Holl Architects has won a competition for the design of the headquarters for iCarbonX, a genome machine intelligence company in Shenzhen. The scheme comprises of two towers, with the first tower “Body A” forming a residential component, and the second tower, “Body B” containing offices, labs, and public reception spaces. The form of the towers is inspired by the study of genes and DNA.

Body A, a 150-meter-tall residential tower, is described as the “Living” element. The tower is connected to Body B, a 200-meter-tall “Working” element, by four green bridges acting as carbon bonds. The two upper bridges contain a health program joining a health and nutrition circuit with cafes, a gym, and a swimming pool. The lower two bridges join to form public outreach spaces, a clinic, galleries, and meeting spaces. The iCarbonX Clinic forms a central element to the living and working towers, supporting the company’s ethos of applying science to daily life.

A curtain wall of fritted glass with varying levels of translucency provides tailored shade to the building’s exposes and light conditions. Curvilinear geometry shapes the ground level public space with water gardens and a central recycled-water “Pool of Knowledge.” Public space is partially embedded in the ground, and the pool’s continuously circulating water masks the sounds of the city, creating a peaceful, protected space.

The scheme is expected to begin construction in the Fall of 2019.

News via: Steven Holl Architects