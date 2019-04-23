World
  Box Hill North Townhouse / Inbetween Architecture

Box Hill North Townhouse / Inbetween Architecture

Box Hill North Townhouse / Inbetween Architecture
Box Hill North Townhouse / Inbetween Architecture, © Tatjana Plitt
Text description provided by the architects. The project challenges the typical model of suburban townhouse development and shows that increased density and contemporary living can be achieved without compromise to the existing local neighborhood character.

The architectural design of the development draws heavily on the established streetscape character and responds with similar form and massing but is expressed in a distinctly contemporary language. Despite being overtly contemporary, it sits comfortably in its context, further aided by quality landscape design. With the rare opportunity of laneway access, the garages are located to the rear, allowing the street frontage to be open and accessible. The development appears as a single built form which is in keeping with the dominant typology of the street. Being a 'side-by-side' development, each dwelling is afforded their own equal street presence and similarly their own private and functional open space.

This townhouse project, through its thoughtful design, provides for contemporary living and increased density without the sacrifice of personal amenity or disruption to streetscape character often associated with townhouse developments.

