Call for Entries: International Consulting on the Urban Design of Unit 8 & 10 of Qianhai

I. Project Overview

1.1 International Consulting on the Urban Design of Unit 8 & 10 of Qianhai

1.2 Host: Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen

Organizer: Shenzhen Qianhai Development Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

1.3 Project Location: Qianwan Area, Qianhai, Shenzhen

1.4 Project Background

The strategic positioning of Qianhai in urban planning has experienced several upgrades and changes. In 2017, it was determined that Qianhai shall function as a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Cooperation Demonstrative Zone and a new city center. Combined with this positioning, “Plan of Qianhai Urban New Center” and “Comprehensive Plan of China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone --- Shenzhen Qianhai & Shekou Area and Areas Surrounding Dananshan & Xiaonanshan” (FTZ Comprehensive Plan” was already approved by Shenzhen Municipal Government and implemented after printout.



Save this picture! Diagram of the Location of Qianhai in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Great Bay Area

Currently, in accordance with the planning of the higher level, we are carrying out the unit planning for Guiwan, Qianwan and Mawan area and preparing relevant specialty plans, whereas the urban design for Unit 8 & 10 of Qianhai is one of the key work at the moment. The international consulting this time will be based on the function positioning of culture art and technical innovation center of Unit 8 & 10, including regional urban design, conceptual design of key and iconic public buildings, capacity calculation of key projects, etc.

Save this picture! Diagram of the Location of Unit 8 & 10 in the Planning for Qianhai Urban New Center

1.5 Scope and Content of Work

The work scope of the project covers the design scope, the coordinative research scope, conceptual design of key and iconic public buildings, and the capacity calculation of key projects.

（1）Design Scope

Starting from Menghai Avenue in the east and extending to Binhai Park in the west, starting from the Qianwan Fourth Road in the south, and extending to Yanjiang Expressway in the north, the land planned to use covers an area of around 800,000m2. Unit 8 covers a land area of around 300,000m2 and a planned floor area of around 400,000m2, and the Unit 10 covers a land area of around 500,000m2 and a planned floor area of 1,200,000m2. The urban design scope has Nanshan Water Purification Plant in the east, is close to Qianwan Section of Binhai Park in the west and faces Qianhai Bay, is connected with Qianwan Park in the south, and has Yanjiang Expressway and the planned Unit 7 and 9.

Within the design scope, it is planned to construct National Museum of China ﹒ Shenzhen, Special Museum of Science and Technology, and one reserved public facility (which could be planned and designed independently), an international school (the construction has been commenced), an international hospital, a school of nine-year system, an international education and scientific research institution, around 12-hectare land for new industries (including 2-hectare public green space) and two residential lands.

（2）Coordinative Research Scope

The total area of lands used within the urban coordinative research scope of this project is around 460,000m2, including around 250,000m2 land of Qianwan Section of Binhai Park in the west and around 210,000m2 land of Nanshan Water Purification Plant in the east. Regarding the surrounding areas having relatively great influences on this urban design, mutual impacts shall be considered in the urban design.

The research shall focus on the mutual impacts among Qianwan Section of Binhai Park within the design scope and coordinative research scope, the international consulting results of Nanshan Water Purification Plant and the preliminary scheme for the Underpass Section of Yanjiang Expressway.

Please refer to the Consulting Document for detailed requirements.

（3）Conceptual Design of Key and Iconic Public Buildings and the Capacity Calculation of Key Projects

In Unit 8 & 10，it is planned to arrange three key and iconic public buildings, including National Museum of China﹒Shenzhen, Special Museum of Science and Technology, and one reserved public facility. The international consulting shall develop the architectural conceptual design for National Museum of China ﹒Shenzhen and Special Museum of Science and Technology, and shall develop planning design of the reserved public facility.

In addition, the international consulting shall calculate the capacity of an international hospital planned in Unit 10 and an international education and scientific research institution planned to set up in the land for new industries.

The international consulting shall develop urban design for the around 800,000m2 lands in Unit 8 & 10. It shall carry out research from the perspectives of Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Great Bay Area, the functional orientation of Qianhai as Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation Demonstrative Zone and urban new center, and Unit 8 & 10 in Qianwan Area taken as representative areas of coastal shoreline for the centralized arrangement of facilities for public cultural activities in Qianhai, etc.; give full play to the outstanding advantages of the characteristics of Qianhai Bay, coastal resources, and coastal corridor, etc.; make clear the overall urban design concept, functional zoning, and spatial design scheme of the area, and make this area become a representative area with unique attraction in Qianhai by the study on Qianhai and other world-class bay areas (e.g. city cluster in bay areas of New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, and 9+2 cities and SARs in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Great Bay area, such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Hong Kong, Macao, etc.); and distinguish this area from Hong Kong Victoria Harbor, Guangzhou Nansha, Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters, Shenzhen Air Port New City, etc.

Save this picture! Design Scope and Coordination Scope

1.6 Requirements on Deliverables

（1）Requirements on the Deliverables at Consulting Stage

Text document (complete version and simplified version, including various technical and economic indexes, planning, architecture, and relevant drawings, etc.); display board, multi-media, 3D animation and solid model, etc.; for the conceptual design of key and iconic public buildings and the capacity calculation of key projects, the results shall be provided in a special chapter.

（2）Requirements on the Deliverables at Design Development Stage

Develop the urban design only. The urban design development results shall include, but not be limited to, building layout, public space, urban features and style, traffic organization, underground space, municipal pipeline network, regional coordination, sponge city design and special design results (consider the feasibility of urban design, and form the detailed guide and control plans for each development plot).

Please refer to the Consulting Document for detailed requirements.

II. Consulting Way & Rules

This consulting will be undertaken by 2 stages: Stage Ⅰ-Application & Qualification Review, Stage Ⅱ- Conceptual Design & Review

2.1 Stage Ⅰ-Application & Qualification Review

（1）Consulting Way & Application

The consulting will be open to the public and 5 shortlisted will be selected after application and qualification review. Those independent registered companies who have relevant design experiences can register for it. Joint design group with no more than 2 members is allowed. And members of the joint design group can’t apply for the competition alone or join the other team.

No individual application or individual combination is accepted. Please refer to the Consulting Document for details.

（2）Qualification Review Principles/Rules

The clients will set up the qualification review jury accordingly. It will be made up by 7 experts, including 5 experts majored in planning, architecture or transportation, 1 representative from Authority of Qianhai and 1 representative from Qianhai Holdings. The jury will review on the application documents and select 5 shortlisted competitors for Stage 2 and 2 alternatives in order who will enter Stage Ⅱ- Conceptual Design & Review by order if any of the 5 competitors quit.

The jury will elect a chairman who will chair the review and share the same right as the other jurors. Detailed review rules will be decided by the jurors.

Please refer to the Consulting Document for details.

（3）The 5 shortlisted competitors shall submit the Participation Confirmation Letter on time. If any of them drops out due to man-made factors after submitting the confirmation, the host has the right to reject its participation in any of the host’s projects in future.

2.2 Stage Ⅱ-Conceptual Design & Review

（1）Scheme Review Principles/Rules

The clients will set up the scheme review jury accordingly. It will be made up by more than 7 well-known experts majored in planning, architecture or transportation. Please refer to the Consulting Document. The jury will adopt rounds of elimination votes to select 3 non-sequenced winners and sequence the other two competitors as the fourth place and fifth place who get correspondent compensation according to their rankings.

All the competitors will give a presentation on their scheme and answer questions of the jurors during the review meeting. Any problems and disputes arising during the review will be discussed by the jury and verdict by the chairman.

Please refer to the Consulting Document for details.

（2）Decide the Winner

The host and the organizer will study and determine the 1st prize winner from the 3 non-sequenced winners selected by the jury， and sequence the other two competitors as the second place and third place. The 1st prize winner will be the final winner awarded with contract for the subsequent design development, while the other 2 competitors will get correspondent compensation according to their rankings.

Please refer to the Consulting Document for details.

III. Consulting Schedule

April 24, 2019: Notice of the consulting and application

April 26, 2019: Release of the Consulting Document

May 10, 2019 (Tentative): Q&A meeting. Those who have interest shall send the list of attendees to competition@ehow.net.cn before 17:00 of May 8 and the detailed place and agenda will be noted then.

Before 15:00 of May 20, 2019: Deadline of application

May 27, 2019 (Tentative): Qualification review meeting and select 5 shortlisted competitors

May 28, 2019 (Tentative): Notice of the qualification review result

June 3, 2019 (Tentative): Kickoff meeting, site visit and Q&A

July 3, 2019 (Tentative): Mid-term report

July 29, 2019 (Tentative): Deadline for Q&A

Before 15:00 of August 5, 2019 (Tentative): Deadline for deliverables

August 8, 2019 (Tentative): Scheme review meeting

August 22, 2019 (Tentative): Notice of the final result

All the time is subject to Beijing time. The hosts reserve the right to adjust the schedule.

IV. Contract Fee & Compensation

The 5 shortlisted who submitted qualified deliverables will be paid. The 1st prize winner will be awarded with a contract of RMB5,300,000(tax included) for the subsequent design development. The other competitors will get correspondent compensation according to their rankings:

2nd prize RMB 1,650,000

3rd prize RMB 1,320,000

4th prize RMB 1,100,000

5th prize RMB 880,000.

Contract fee and compensations will be paid by RMB. All related expenses such as the travelling expense will be covered by the competitors themselves. Please refer to the Consulting Document for detailed payment description.

V. Inquiry of Information

Information about the consulting can be found at the following websites/WeChat Subscriptions：

http://qh.sz.gov.cn/

http://www.szdesigncenter.org/

http://www.sztc.com

https://www.archdaily.com/

https://www.gooood.cn/

ABBS WeChat Subscriptions

archrace WeChat Subscriptions

Information can be downloaded from the following website:

http://www.szdesigncenter.org/

VI. Contact Information

Contacts

Mr. Zhang 86-15899779036, Daisy 86-18028723613

Email：zhanghua@qhholding.com，competition@ehow.net.cn

Address: Room 217, Block B, Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation Center, Qianhai, Shenzhen

Postcode: 518000

* The final right to construe the Consulting Document resides in the Host and the Organizer, while the interpretation in Chinese shall be final.