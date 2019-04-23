World
  Court House / moad

Court House / moad

  23 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Court House / moad
© Niveditaa Gupta
  • Design Team

    Mahesh Radhakrishnan, Jaya Sriram, Parvaty Balagopal, Ksheeraja Padmanaban, Harivardhan, Sarvesh Ganapathy, Daniel Galdston, Hari Krishnan, Shveta Mohan, Senthil, Nawin Saravanan, Muthukumar

  • Client

    A Srivathsan & Anandhi

  • Structure

    Forever Techonologies

  • Contractor

    Paneerselvam and Parthasarthy and co

  • Lighting

    Pristeel
© Niveditaa Gupta
Text description provided by the architects. We used reclaimed bricks salvaged from old houses that were being demolished in Chennai and it’s surrounding, to give way for apartments. Court House is built with bricks aged between 15 to 70 years, and were salvaged from more than 40 demolition sites and tested for compressive strength. The exterior of Courthouse stands as an expression of a collage of these bricks of different ages. Today their second life continues.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
On the inside is a spatial void, organized around a narrow open to sky court, reminiscent of traditional courtyard houses of south india. At the entry foyer is a stair to first floor housed in an unusually steeped pitched roof.

© Niveditaa Gupta
The paring of the court and the steeped roof runs the entire length of the house and it is their relationship that holds the rooms together. Places to sit and lie down flow into the edges of the walls in living and entry foyer.

© Niveditaa Gupta
Spartan in its finish, walls are made of oxide plaster and doors are reclaimed. Windows are made of industrial ‘z’ mild steel sections and floors are semi polished ‘mandana’ slabs. At every stage of the project a sense of lived in was the single point agenda. Memory and materials were woven to create this.

© Niveditaa Gupta
