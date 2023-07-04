Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 2 of 25Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 3 of 25Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 4 of 25Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 5 of 25

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Campinas, Brazil
  Architects: Padovani Arquitetos
  Area: 4520 ft²
  Year: 2014
  Photographs
    Photographs: Miro Martins
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion
Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 18 of 25
© Miro Martins

Text description provided by the architects. With pure lines, mixed structure (metallic and concrete), simplicity in the coatings and differentiated design, this residence stands out in a condominium of Campinas.

Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 8 of 25
© Miro Martins

The terrain was the challenge for deployment of the house as well as the valued all architectural. The topography in slope and the forest of preservation seese as key points of the project.

Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 15 of 25
© Miro Martins

The program for the couple with a child, a house is well integrated with the land and its visuals, both in the social area and in the intimate area. This integration is also for a kitchen and barbecue. On the front facade facing the street, the era of law was a responsible one.

Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 2 of 25
© Miro Martins
Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 22 of 25
Ground floor plan
Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 4 of 25
© Miro Martins

The social areas are abbreviated for all terrain and leisure, with functions of generous dimensions, enabling a life of cross-fighting and enhancing the thermal health of the residence. An infinity pool is integrated with spa and barbecue. Under the pavement, which is permeated by palm trees, there is an underground cellar, creating yet another element well differentiated for a house.

Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 3 of 25
© Miro Martins

The initial landing of the stairs leading to the upper floor seems to float above the water mirror that penetrates the house. In this space, having a double access page, can be accessed in 3 master suites, all connections for a continuous change overlooking the preservation forest. Swiss patients rely on special zenith model infections, which illuminate internal plants and breakthroughs.

Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 10 of 25
© Miro Martins

Project gallery

About this office
Padovani Arquitetos
Office

Cite: "Boa Vista Residence / Padovani Arquitetos" [Residência Boa Vista / Padovani Arquitetos] 04 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

