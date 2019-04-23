World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Morris Adjmi Architects
  6. 2014
  7. 837 Washington Commercial Office Building / Morris Adjmi Architects

837 Washington Commercial Office Building / Morris Adjmi Architects

  • 17:00 - 23 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
837 Washington Commercial Office Building / Morris Adjmi Architects
Save this picture!
837 Washington Commercial Office Building / Morris Adjmi Architects, © Timothy Schenck
© Timothy Schenck

© Timothy Schenck © Timothy Schenck © Timothy Schenck Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects + 9

  • Structural Engineer

    Gilsanz Murray Steficek

  • Civil Engineer

    Lagan

  • Construction Management

    Sciame

  • Landscape

    Plant Connection

  • MEP

    ICO

  • Owners representative

    Taconic Development Company
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Timothy Schenck
© Timothy Schenck

Text description provided by the architects. 837 Washington Street is a commercial office building that embodies the cultural, economic, and political forces that have shaped New York. Located in the city’s historic Meatpacking District, at the convergence of the rigid 1811 Commissioners’ street grid and the older picturesque streets of Greenwich Village, it comprises two distinct but coexisting elements: a new twisting steel-and-glass volume and a rehabilitated Moderne-style brick warehouse built in 1938.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects

The warehouse retains much of its gritty charm and historic character, including a restored metal canopy and ad-hoc arrangement of garage doors, which have been repurposed as dynamic storefront windows. The new volume’s spiraling floor plates, inspired by the collision of the city’s street grids, are clad in a curtain wall designed to complement the original building’s factory-style fenestration, while its bold structural steel exoskeleton clearly evokes the nearby High Line elevated park. The design also incorporates beds of native plants filling the voids created by the rotating floors, further echoing the High Line’s post-industrial garden setting while softening the interior spaces and reducing stormwater runoff. 

Save this picture!
© Timothy Schenck
© Timothy Schenck

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Morris Adjmi Architects
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings United States
Cite: "837 Washington Commercial Office Building / Morris Adjmi Architects" 23 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915585/837-washington-commercial-office-building-morris-adjmi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream