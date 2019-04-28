World
  7. Abu Gosh Restaurant / STUDIO SHOO

Abu Gosh Restaurant / STUDIO SHOO

  • 02:00 - 28 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Abu Gosh Restaurant / STUDIO SHOO
Abu Gosh Restaurant / STUDIO SHOO, © Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

© Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina + 21

© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Text description provided by the architects. Abu Ghosh is a conceptual street food restaurant with authentic Israeli food. The project is located in a small cozy alley Sivtsev Vrazhek in the old garden pavilion built in 1911 with a courtyard surrounded by greenery.

© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

In a small room with an area of 22 square meters had to be accommodated an open kitchen and provide a comfortable fit, while not losing the bright flavor of Israel. In the center of the hall, there is a large communal table for noisy companies, with high landing with soft pillows. Also provided the opportunity different arrangement of tables. Next to the entrance is a showcase with Israeli products and decorated with hand-made patterned tiles, kitchen counter, through which you can watch the magical process of cooking Israeli cuisine.

Plan
Plan
Section 02
Section 02

In unison, high and bright space of the hall interior is designed in bright colors with the addition of point color accents. Bold shades of blue, pink and yellow are combined with the restored ancient walls of the pavilion fishnet and cement handmade tiles. All the elements give the space freshness and lightness.  Through restored windows with a unique historical pattern the space gets the maximum amount of sunlight reflected from white wall. Vintage decorative lamps from the 50s hang from the high ceiling, giving warm and muted lighting, creating a cozy and comfortable space.

© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Two decorative yellow arched Windows made of polycarbonate are designed to be associated with light in the window of the house. Furniture also fits into the space, becoming part of the overall picture; tables made of solid wood oak, colorful chairs, window sills, arched shelves, antique green fountain - all this is designed to cause a new experience for the guest who will ready to share them with others.

© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Only natural, pleasant to the touch, materials were used in the decoration, original furniture and light. The colorful atmosphere of Israel decided to emphasize the authentic little things: painted plates, Antiques from the flea market, a fan and a variety of small decor.

© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Project location

STUDIO SHOO
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Renovation Russia
Cite: "Abu Gosh Restaurant / STUDIO SHOO" 28 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915569/abu-gosh-restaurant-studio-shoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

