  V2 House / Studio Guilherme Torres

V2 House / Studio Guilherme Torres

  10:00 - 30 April, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
V2 House / Studio Guilherme Torres
V2 House / Studio Guilherme Torres, © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Crafted in the heart of one of the most high-end neighbourhoods of São Paulo, the 1100m2 residence was built by the owner’s grandparents in the 1960s. The original house was designed following a neoclassical style and had a very closed and compartmentalised floor plan. The project aimed to rethink the spatial distribution of the environments, opening the internal spaces and creating new structures that transformed the house into a contemporary work of art, in total harmony with the client, a young DJ and music producer. The house presents itself with a very sophisticated yet informal style, and was developed using a palette of timeless materials of white Brazilian marbles contrasting with an elaborate ebony woodwork.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

All the furniture was entirely designed by the architect, who is also and designer. The sofas in the main living room and the fireplace room are covered in fabric and leather, in a modular system that allows infinite combinations. The dining table, purposely just mountedwith one chair, sustains the dramatic mood of the decor. Pictures and objects are few and belong to the personal collection of the owner. The ebony wood walls hide doors and spaces like the wine cellar, which is separated from the office designed with acrylic panels that create a tasting area and accommodate wines, one of the owners great passion.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

On the upper floor, a generous 140 m2 master suite integrates bedroom, terrace, closet and bathrooms without any formal divisions. Walls with luminous panels mixed with ebony wood panels create subtle divisions. Again, all the furniture was developed especially for these spaces. All the upper floor spaces open to black perforated movable metal panels, creating a very strong graphic effect: pixelating the crowns of the trees that surround the whole construction, giving a surreal touch to a project that does not propose fully decorated spaces, but a careful and detailed selection furniture, that will receive the many layers of affective memory over the years.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Studio Guilherme Torres
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "V2 House / Studio Guilherme Torres" [Casa V2 / Studio Guilherme Torres] 30 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

