World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. 100architects
  6. 2019
  7. PIXELAND / 100architects

PIXELAND / 100architects

  • 21:00 - 24 April, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PIXELAND / 100architects
Save this picture!
PIXELAND / 100architects, © Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

© Amey Kandalgaonkar © Amey Kandalgaonkar © Amey Kandalgaonkar © Amey Kandalgaonkar + 31

  • Architects

    100architects

  • Location

    Mianyang, Sichuan Province, China

  • Category

    Public Architecture

  • Lead Architects

    Marcial Jesús, Javier González

  • Design Team

    Stefanie Schramel, Marta Pinheiro, Lara Broglio, Mónica Páez, Keith Gong

  • Client

    DongYuan

  • Area

    1560.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Amey Kandalgaonkar
Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Text description provided by the architects. PIXELAND is a public space beautification comprising a combination of different outdoor facilities in a single space, such as landscape features, playscape features for kids and leisure features for adults.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

The project is inspired by the digital concept of pixels. While a pixel is the smallest independent sample of an image with its own RGB or CMYK color information, it is the combination of numerous pixels what results in any given digital image.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Transferring this idea to the spatial organization strategy of the project, we thought of creating a multifunctional public space by the addition and combination of smaller independent functional pixels. While each of the pixels has its own function and characteristics and could be read as an independent entity, the combination of all of them results in a very eye-catching and playful general multifunctional public space.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

The main pixel used in the core of the project is a perfect square of 5 x 5 m., as the minimum space to host functions suitable for a group of people, while as we get closer to the borders, smaller pixels of 2,5 x 2,5 m. and 1,25 x 1,25 m. are introduced as a modular approach to solve the accesses, the pedestrian circulation and the landscape in the border.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Surrounded by small pixels of greenery as a border solution to provide privacy and safety confining the playscape, the plaza is also equipped with lounge resting areas, picnic areas with seats & tables, seating box structures to provide shadow, sunken communal benches, sloped lawns to lay down and small amphitheaters for gatherings.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

Besides the leisure features, Pixeland also counts with a wide range of playful features scattered around, culminated with a voxelated Horse-themed playground in the middle of the plaza, for the joy and entertainment of the younger visitors.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

The checkered plaza has been developed in a multilevel way, providing an interesting artificial topography growing in height towards the center, where the voxelated horse is strategically placed on the top.

Save this picture!
© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
100architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Public Architecture China
Cite: "PIXELAND / 100architects" 24 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915563/pixeland-100architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Amey Kandalgaonkar

PIXELAND像素乐园 / 100architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream