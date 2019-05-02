Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this apartment of 100m2, in São Paulo, offered the challenge to unite two apartments, a duplex and a smaller single floor unit, to be attached to the floor of the mezzanine. The solution was to take advantage of the entrance in the smaller apartment, joining it to the mezzanine and transforming the whole area into the living room.

The balcony was attached and gave place to a large table in Corian which functions as a bar. A complex framework of wood composes the lining, hiding speakers, lighting and air conditioners, and also worked with partition for the kitchen spaces, toilet, and stair access.

The room was designed to function autonomously as a hotel suite - the original access door was maintained. A large bathroom, separated by a glass wall and blinds in the bedroom, guarantees either privacy or integration. The double-height balcony turned into a closet and still houses a small home office.