World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Guilherme Torres
  6. 2018
  7. Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres

Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres

  • 14:00 - 2 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres
Save this picture!
Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres, © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio + 11

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this apartment of 100m2, in São Paulo, offered the challenge to unite two apartments, a duplex and a smaller single floor unit, to be attached to the floor of the mezzanine. The solution was to take advantage of the entrance in the smaller apartment, joining it to the mezzanine and transforming the whole area into the living room. 

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Layout
Layout
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The balcony was attached and gave place to a large table in Corian which functions as a bar. A complex framework of wood composes the lining, hiding speakers, lighting and air conditioners, and also worked with partition for the kitchen spaces, toilet, and stair access. 

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The room was designed to function autonomously as a hotel suite - the original access door was maintained. A large bathroom, separated by a glass wall and blinds in the bedroom, guarantees either privacy or integration. The double-height balcony turned into a closet and still houses a small home office.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Guilherme Torres
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Brazil
Cite: "Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres" [Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres] 02 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915559/grid-house-studio-guilherme-torres/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream