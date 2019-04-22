Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will use Taliesin West to Educate about Living with Nature

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has used Earth Day, April 22nd, 2019, to launch a new initiative focused on educating the public about how sustainable practices are used in the conservation of National Historic Landmark sites, including the renowned architect’s Taliesin (Wisconsin) and Taliesin West (Arizona) residences. Taking place throughout the year, the Foundation’s efforts will aim to show how these practices can serve as examples for other facets of society.

Through the end of the year, the “Living with Nature: Sustainable Practices” campaign will share monthly blog posts, social media posts, and videos showcasing big an small ways to build and live better. The topic will share examples of the Foundation’s actions, and advice on how the public can incorporate these practices into their own homes and lives.

We’re excited to lead the conversation on how National Historic Landmarks can become more thoughtful and sustainable in their conservation practices, and how these practices can benefit society as a whole. At the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, we’re tasked with preserving Wright’s two homes and sharing the great architect’s legacy for generations to come. As we maintain these landmarks and honor this legacy, we consider Wright’s reverence for the natural environment and spirit of innovation in all of our work. This means looking at how we care for these buildings, and their surrounding natural landscapes, and asking if what we’re doing is the most sustainable and thoughtful, with our available resources.

-Fred Prozzillo, Vice President of Preservation, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Recently, the Foundation has implemented several major sustainable initiatives across its sites which reduce energy consumption and employ techniques that work in harmony with nature. Last year, at Taliesin, Wisconsin, the Foundation installed a geothermal heating and cooling system that use the natural temperature of the ground to heat and cool air moving through the building. In 2012, the Foundation installed a football-pitch-sized solar field at Taliesin West in Arizona, which now provides 50% of the campus’ energy. In partnership with OSRAM SYLVANIA and Studio Lux, the Foundation has also installed new LED lighting throughout the site that reduces energy consumption while keeping intact the historic value of the spaces.

News via: Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation