World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will use Taliesin West to Educate about Living with Nature

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will use Taliesin West to Educate about Living with Nature

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will use Taliesin West to Educate about Living with Nature
Save this picture!
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will use Taliesin West to Educate about Living with Nature , © Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has used Earth Day, April 22nd, 2019, to launch a new initiative focused on educating the public about how sustainable practices are used in the conservation of National Historic Landmark sites, including the renowned architect’s Taliesin (Wisconsin) and Taliesin West (Arizona) residences. Taking place throughout the year, the Foundation’s efforts will aim to show how these practices can serve as examples for other facets of society.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Through the end of the year, the “Living with Nature: Sustainable Practices” campaign will share monthly blog posts, social media posts, and videos showcasing big an small ways to build and live better. The topic will share examples of the Foundation’s actions, and advice on how the public can incorporate these practices into their own homes and lives.

We’re excited to lead the conversation on how National Historic Landmarks can become more thoughtful and sustainable in their conservation practices, and how these practices can benefit society as a whole. At the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, we’re tasked with preserving Wright’s two homes and sharing the great architect’s legacy for generations to come. As we maintain these landmarks and honor this legacy, we consider Wright’s reverence for the natural environment and spirit of innovation in all of our work. This means looking at how we care for these buildings, and their surrounding natural landscapes, and asking if what we’re doing is the most sustainable and thoughtful, with our available resources.
-Fred Prozzillo, Vice President of Preservation, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Recently, the Foundation has implemented several major sustainable initiatives across its sites which reduce energy consumption and employ techniques that work in harmony with nature. Last year, at Taliesin, Wisconsin, the Foundation installed a geothermal heating and cooling system that use the natural temperature of the ground to heat and cool air moving through the building. In 2012, the Foundation installed a football-pitch-sized solar field at Taliesin West in Arizona, which now provides 50% of the campus’ energy. In partnership with OSRAM SYLVANIA and Studio Lux, the Foundation has also installed new LED lighting throughout the site that reduces energy consumption while keeping intact the historic value of the spaces.

News via: Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will use Taliesin West to Educate about Living with Nature " 22 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915558/frank-lloyd-wright-foundation-will-use-taliesin-west-to-educate-about-living-with-nature/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream