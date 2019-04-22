World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. BLT Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. A.S. House / BLT Arquitectos

A.S. House / BLT Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A.S. House / BLT Arquitectos
Save this picture!
A.S. House / BLT Arquitectos, © Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

© Javier Agustin Rojas © Javier Agustin Rojas © Javier Agustin Rojas © Javier Agustin Rojas + 28

  • Architects

    BLT Arquitectos

  • Location

    Mendiolaza, Argentina

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Esteban Barrera , Javier Lozada

  • Design Team

    Sofía Trucco, Heriberto Martínez

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a land with a complex condition; a slope to the south, visuals to the north, and a small garden forested with native species in its lower part. It was necessary to locate all the main spaces of the house at the same level to satisfy the requirements of those who will live there.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The solution was an armed house as a half cloister, in which it always circulated around its patio, a space that would serve as the focal point of the house, organizer of all its spaces, and that would allow us to capture the light from the north while the spaces would continue taking the visuals to the forest in the south.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

We support only one of the vertices of the house, to let the topography flow freely below, generating in its lower part a large semi-covered space that will be the quincho of the house.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The main decision of the project was to let the sloping topography pass through the patio and below the house. To achieve this, we used an independent structure with pilotis, separating the slabs from the natural terrain.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Towards the street a brick wall acts as a filter giving privacy to the patio. This screening takes the two axes that make up the house; the orthogonal and the diagonal, conforming the enclosure to the street and solving at the same time the meeting of both geometries.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BLT Arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "A.S. House / BLT Arquitectos" [Casa AS / BLT Arquitectos] 22 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915486/as-house-blt-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream