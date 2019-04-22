House ACK / Studio AG Arquitetura

+ 133

Architects Studio AG Arquitetura

Location Chacara Santo Antonio, Brazil

Category Houses

Area 504.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Marcelo Bellotto

Engineering Target Engenharia

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of this residence in a quiet and forested neighborhood of São Paulo consisted of a general reformulation of spaces in order to integrate and connect the living areas. The original plan, cropped and segmented, compromised the amplitude desired by the residents. The main action of the architecture was to clean up the excesses and make openings at strategic points in order to frame the landscape and bring more life and natural light into the interior of the house.

The ground plan has been completely refurbished and the upper floor has received major adaptations, with the creation of new bathrooms, improvements to the bedrooms and circulation. With the replacement of a pillar on the porch by a metallic structural reinforcement it was possible to open the house to the garden and have an integrated leisure area - living room, barbecue pit, pizza oven and swimming pool.

The absence of a significant architectural style freed us to create a whole new look for the house, with a unique contemporary feel. The project prioritized timeless pieces of Brazilian design mixed with more stripped-down items. Neutral tones predominate in the furniture and the different textures, colors and materials bring a cozy and poetic composition to the spaces.