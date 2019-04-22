Renzo Piano Designs "Floating" Seaside Residences for Monaco's New Eco-District

Save this picture! Portier Cove. Image Courtesy of Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Renzo Piano Building Workshop has designed a series of ‘floating’ seaside residences for a new eco-district in Monaco. Dubbed Portier Cove, the eco-district will be a new extension of the Principality’s existing coastline from the Grimaldi Forum to the Formula One tunnel. RPBW is working on the construction of the Grand Immeuble and the Port d’Animation, which will occupy the west side of the offshore extension of Monaco. The floating residences will rise above a seaside promenade on caissons along the coast.

+ 11

Save this picture! Portier Cove. Image Courtesy of Renzo Piano Building Workshop

RPBW's project is 125 meters long and raised four meters above the ground as a series of ‘floating’ residences to allow open space at ground level. The team is working to apply four environmental certification labels, including the Breeam certification. The project will feature solar cells on the roof and lighting solutions that avoid the use of classic shutters in order to preserve the building's glass facade and views out to the sea. The realization of the land extension project responds to the Principality’s energy transition objectives regarding its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (becoming carbon neutral by 2050) and to the need for growth in a dynamic and modern country.

Portier Cove marks the beginning of a sustainable redevelopment of the eastern territory of Monaco. RPBW Director Joost Moolhuijzen is working with Valode and Pistre Architects and landscape architect Michel Desvigne on the larger development. The eco-district aims to integrate with the existing coastline of the Principality both aesthetically and environmentally through a curved coastline that extends the land 35 meters. The landscape architecture is designed as a continuum of the existing landform, which was most recently updated in the 1950s. The development will feature a one hectare public park, a new port, underground public car park, offices and retail, as well as multi-tenant buildings and private waterfront villas.