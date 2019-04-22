World
B House / Architrend Architecture
B House / Architrend Architecture, © Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

© Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi + 38

  • Local Architect

    Martin Farrugia

  • Construction company

    Costruzioni Tiziano

  • Clients

    Private
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

Text description provided by the architects. The project occurred after the demolition and reconstruction of a terrace house in the city of St. Julian, Malta making it more functional to the needs of the family.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi
Plans 01
Plans 01
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

Located in a neighborhood formed by traditional buildings, the house’s main façade has a unified design, a double skin formed by a totally glazed elevation covered by a system of sliding aluminum louvers and delineated by a frame of reinforced concrete. Hence creating a fresh atmosphere inside the house and giving the building a special identity from the outside.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

From Inside the project is characterized by a linear scale, with single flight of stairs, and double height for the entrance lobby facing the fully glazed patio, that creates the interaction between the interior spaces and the garden, while increasing the natural sun light inside the house.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

On the rooftop, in front of the penthouse, a swimming pool is located and surrounded by a wooden deck, giving a wonderful view of the Malta’s coast.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

Project location

