  Wood/Pile / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Wood/Pile / Kengo Kuma & Associates

  06:00 - 19 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Wood/Pile / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

© Erieta Attali
Text description provided by the architects. We designed a facility for meditation in a forest on the outskirts of Munich, not too far from Ludwig II’s Neuschwanstein castle.

© Erieta Attali
Das Kranzbach is known worldwide as a mecca for spa goers and here in this cabin the hotel guests can practice yoga and meditation.

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
We selected fir trees grown near the site and milled them to a width of 30mm, piling them up like twigs, in order to produce a transitional scale between the large forest and small architecture. This is also a medium through which humans can be integrated into the forest. The little twigs disperse the light filtering through the skylight, repeating the effect of komorebi or ‘rays of light’ often experienced in the forest.

© Erieta Attali
