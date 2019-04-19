World
Lendrick Community Center / HUB

  10:00 - 19 April, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Lendrick Community Center / HUB
© Jeroen Verrecht
  Architects

    HUB

  Location

    Bruselas, Belgium

  Category

    Community Center

  Design Team

    Van Roey, Bureau Bouwtechniek, ABT, RCR, Daidalos Peutz

  Area

    1850.0 m2

  Project Year

    2017

  Photographs

    Jeroen Verrecht
© Jeroen Verrecht
Text description provided by the architects. A house with many inhabitants. A collaborative project between VGC, ADO Icarus and the City of Brussels includes public programme with a podium, local service centre, community center and a library. These public functions are traditionally arranged adjacent to one another around a public space – e.g. a square – each with its own front door and its own interpretation of the transition from public to private space, from openness to seclusion, depending on the specific context of each function.

© Jeroen Verrecht
However, due to the combined nature of the required programme, the available surface area and the existing urban layout, a compact “stacking” of the various programme components was required.

© Jeroen Verrecht
Plan
© Jeroen Verrecht
A central foyer adopts the role of the public square, inserted between the public character of the adjacent street and the seclusion of the interior space, while at the same time providing a clear and readable address for each individual programme at street level, all of which are visible at a single glance from the foyer.

© Jeroen Verrecht
The building merges harmoniously with its surrounds by adopting the same scale and dimensions as the neighbouring residential buildings. By detaching itself from them, however, it retains its autonomy and reinforces its public character. Both the diversity and coherence of the programme is manifest in the volumetrics and rhythm of the façade, which is composed of building blocks referring to each individual programme cluster, each with its own characteristic pattern of windows.

© Jeroen Verrecht
The façades nevertheless express a certain versatility and equality without being entirely identical. The façades facing the street and public garden have a more pronounced - almost ornamental - character, while those adjacent to the neighbouring private gardens to the left and right are more reserved. This diversity is achieved within the same material pallet, by subtle variations in the proportions and detailing. As a result, both the kernel and the shell of the ‘Peter and Paul’ centre represent a fusion of the communal feel of a village square with the intimacy of a private home.

© Jeroen Verrecht
