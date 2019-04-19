World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. saavedra arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. M House / saavedra arquitectos

M House / saavedra arquitectos

  • 08:00 - 19 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
M House / saavedra arquitectos
Save this picture!
M House / saavedra arquitectos, © Ricardo de La Concha
© Ricardo de La Concha

© Ricardo de La Concha © Regina Gracía Rojas © Ricardo de La Concha © Ricardo de La Concha + 18

  • Construction

    Rodrigo Saavedra, Gerardo Chacón, Jaime Chacón

  • Structural Calculation

    Cquadrada

  • Interiors

    Rodrigo Saavedra, Natalia Zabala Cocina. Idsign (Arq. Miriam Pavón)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ricardo de La Concha
© Ricardo de La Concha

Text description provided by the architects. M House is a country house located in Avándaro, Mexico. In the design process for House M, the immediate context (Woods) and the typology (country house) became the concepts of more hierarchy. The house sits on the back part of the site, where vegetation allows it. Architecture can be design from fundamental constants, the most common example sun’s trajectory. 

Save this picture!
© Ricardo de La Concha
© Ricardo de La Concha
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ricardo de La Concha
© Ricardo de La Concha

In this case, we decide to focus on the rain and the effects it has on architecture. The sound it makes when it drops on the roof tile, the floor, the vegetation or even more water. The smell of wet materials. The flow of space from the interior to the exterior when rain surrounds them. The outcome is a plan in an “L” form that keeps the rooms inside the volume, to which a rectangular plane intersects in the center containing the public space, finishing with the pool.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo de La Concha
© Ricardo de La Concha

Even though the rooms are part of the same volume, two of them have access from outside halls, reducing the action of entering and leaving the house; in this perimeter we designed top windows, capturing the sunlight in Winter and dissecting different views of the Woods. The materials demanded to be different from one another; this idea can be seen in two zones, “dry one and wet ones”. A stonewall goes across the house from outside to inside creating a connection between “dry and wet” materials.

Save this picture!
© Regina Gracía Rojas
© Regina Gracía Rojas
Save this picture!
Section C
Section C
Save this picture!
© Regina Gracía Rojas
© Regina Gracía Rojas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
saavedra arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "M House / saavedra arquitectos" [Casa m / saavedra arquitectos] 19 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915425/m-house-saavedra-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream