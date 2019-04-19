M House / saavedra arquitectos

+ 18

Construction Rodrigo Saavedra, Gerardo Chacón, Jaime Chacón

Structural Calculation Cquadrada

Interiors Rodrigo Saavedra, Natalia Zabala Cocina. Idsign (Arq. Miriam Pavón)

Text description provided by the architects. M House is a country house located in Avándaro, Mexico. In the design process for House M, the immediate context (Woods) and the typology (country house) became the concepts of more hierarchy. The house sits on the back part of the site, where vegetation allows it. Architecture can be design from fundamental constants, the most common example sun’s trajectory.

In this case, we decide to focus on the rain and the effects it has on architecture. The sound it makes when it drops on the roof tile, the floor, the vegetation or even more water. The smell of wet materials. The flow of space from the interior to the exterior when rain surrounds them. The outcome is a plan in an “L” form that keeps the rooms inside the volume, to which a rectangular plane intersects in the center containing the public space, finishing with the pool.

Even though the rooms are part of the same volume, two of them have access from outside halls, reducing the action of entering and leaving the house; in this perimeter we designed top windows, capturing the sunlight in Winter and dissecting different views of the Woods. The materials demanded to be different from one another; this idea can be seen in two zones, “dry one and wet ones”. A stonewall goes across the house from outside to inside creating a connection between “dry and wet” materials.