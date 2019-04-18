World
Liljewall Arkitekter's "Fabric" Hotel is Inspired by Västerport's Sailing History

Liljewall Arkitekter's "Fabric" Hotel is Inspired by Västerport's Sailing History
© Liljewall arkitekter
© Liljewall arkitekter

Liljewall arkitekter has released details of their competition entry for a new hotel and housing complex in Varberg, on the west coast of Sweden. The site, an old industrial harbor area, is currently being transformed into a new district in a city renowned for its Moorish influences, a home of old timber architecture, and a history of shipping, sailing, surfing, and spas.

© Liljewall arkitekter

© Liljewall arkitekter
© Liljewall arkitekter

Liljewall’s proposal, developed in collaboration with Lotus Hotels and builder Wästbygg, was inspired by the history of the city, with the goal of creating a building that stood out from its context while still respecting its roots. The twelve-story scheme is constructed of solid timber, with an exposed laminated beam and post construction in a strict pattern forming the facade. The pattern of the grey timber beams and posts acts to lighten the structure while creating a sense of depth.

© Liljewall arkitekter
© Liljewall arkitekter

Within each square opening of the façade, there is a fabric formed into a three-dimensional shape giving the impression of a sail. The sails create a pattern that wraps around the entire building, with a pattern inspired by Moorish decorations that also protects rooms from the sun. The ground floor is however void of sails, giving the building a transparent and welcoming feeling by exposing the activities taking place within, and connecting the ground floor to an open public square.

© Liljewall arkitekter
© Liljewall arkitekter

The design includes hotel rooms, student dorms, and business apartments. A hotel structure will include different themes of restaurants, a large theatre, and meeting and conference areas. The program also features a rooftop spa with gym, while the ground floor contains a bar and brewery. At the top of the building, a restaurant with a view of the city features high, sloping ceilings visible from the ground, acting as a beacon by reflecting light out to sea.

© Liljewall arkitekter
© Liljewall arkitekter

News via: Liljewall arkitekter

Architecture Competition
Västerport, Varberg, Sweden
2018
BTA: 14500 sqm
LOA: 13380 sqm
Building height: 42 m
Images by Liljewall arkitekter

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Liljewall Arkitekter's "Fabric" Hotel is Inspired by Västerport's Sailing History" 18 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915412/liljewall-arkitekters-fabric-hotel-is-inspired-by-vasterports-sailing-history/> ISSN 0719-8884

