ArchDaily Topics - April: Public

ArchDaily Topics - April: Public
ArchDaily Topics - April: Public

In Ancient Greece, a Polis referred to both the city and its body of citizens, where one cannot exist without the other. It is in this intersection, where Public Architecture, has the opportunity to construct the ideals of society: a space where individuals gather, relate to one another, and become citizens.

Public architecture (civic, cultural, infrastructure, religious, and other typologies) acknowledges its inhabitants and creates a shared space that everyone benefits from. Historically, these spaces have defined our cultural landscape, been a site for expression and dissidence, and a place that establishes a connection to our fellow citizens. These sites provide significant contributions to our quality of life by creating a shared cultural memory that reminds us of our collective responsibilities and democratic expression. And, as we advance towards a more democratic and open society, in an ever-growing urban context, public architecture becomes a vital mechanism in promoting equality.

Alejandro Aravena recently said, "cities are measured by what you can do in them for free." And in this spirit, we devote this month’s issue to Public Architecture, in all its forms, by recognizing projects and the architects, clients, and institutions behind them who are advocating for an architecture that enables cities and citizens to coexist.

We are receiving submissions related to our Monthly Themes. For our next issue, in May, we will be focusing on Refurbishment. If you’d like to submit ideas, projects, essays or articles, just send us a message.

About this author
David Basulto
Author

Cite: David Basulto. "ArchDaily Topics - April: Public" 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915369/archdaily-topics-april-public/> ISSN 0719-8884

