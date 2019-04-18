Hotel Mercer 5* at Mansion Castelar / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

+ 27

Collaborators Blanca Sánchez, Daniel Pérez, Dirk van Wassenaer, Giordano Baly, Marta Romero, Óscar García de la Cámara, Rubén Ramos, Sara Gutiérrez

Interiorism Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, Habitectura

Landscape LOCAL 4, Terapia Urbana

Restoration Atlas Arqueología y Patrimonio

Infography Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Structural Engineering Bis arquitectes

Climate engineering IS Ingenieros

Security and Health Mariano Nieto

Survey Enrique Moreno Ramos

Project Management Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Construction Construcciones Cruz de Alcalá, San José More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project has consisted in the transformation of a XIX century palazzo into a boutique hotel with only 12 rooms.

The axialidad of the plant of the building was reinforced when moving the second patio, the backyard, to the axis of symmetry of the building. Another important element was the roof, where a small pool and rest areas have been integrated for hotel users.

Cruz y Ortiz was responsible of the execution and completion of the works, but not of the interior design. The Hotel Mercer Sevilla has been classified by Tripadvisor as the best luxury hotel in Spain.