  6. Hotel Mercer 5* at Mansion Castelar / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Hotel Mercer 5* at Mansion Castelar / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • 01:00 - 18 April, 2019
Hotel Mercer 5* at Mansion Castelar / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Hotel Mercer 5* at Mansion Castelar / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, © Manolo Espaliú
© Manolo Espaliú

  • Collaborators

    Blanca Sánchez, Daniel Pérez, Dirk van Wassenaer, Giordano Baly, Marta Romero, Óscar García de la Cámara, Rubén Ramos, Sara Gutiérrez

  • Interiorism

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, Habitectura

  • Landscape

    LOCAL 4, Terapia Urbana

  • Restoration

    Atlas Arqueología y Patrimonio

  • Infography

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Structural Engineering

    Bis arquitectes

  • Climate engineering

    IS Ingenieros

  • Security and Health

    Mariano Nieto

  • Survey

    Enrique Moreno Ramos

  • Project Management

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Construction

    Construcciones Cruz de Alcalá, San José
© Manolo Espaliú
Text description provided by the architects. The project has consisted in the transformation of a XIX century palazzo into a boutique hotel with only 12 rooms.

© Manolo Espaliú
Planta Primera
Planta Primera
© Manolo Espaliú
The axialidad of the plant of the building was reinforced when moving the second patio, the backyard, to the axis of symmetry of the building. Another important element was the roof, where a small pool and rest areas have been integrated for hotel users.

© Manolo Espaliú
Sección Transversal
Sección Transversal
© Manolo Espaliú
Cruz y Ortiz was responsible of the execution and completion of the works, but not of the interior design. The Hotel Mercer Sevilla has been classified by Tripadvisor as the best luxury hotel in Spain.

© Manolo Espaliú
Project location

About this office
Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation Interior Design Spain
Cite: "Hotel Mercer 5* at Mansion Castelar / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos" [Hotel Mercer 5* en casa palacio Castelar / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos] 18 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915359/hotel-mercer-5-star-at-mansion-castelar-cruz-y-ortiz-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

