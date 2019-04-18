World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. These Smart Megalithic Stones Are Moved And Assembled Easily With The Hands

These Smart Megalithic Stones Are Moved And Assembled Easily With The Hands

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
These Smart Megalithic Stones Are Moved And Assembled Easily With The Hands
Save this picture!
These Smart Megalithic Stones Are Moved And Assembled Easily With The Hands, © Matter Design Studio
© Matter Design Studio

Matter Design Studio has partnered with CEMEX Global R&D to challenge the relationship between the mass of materials and the physical effort of contemporary construction practices, exploring the movement and assembly of heavy objects on a real scale, manufactured using advanced computing. The objective of Walking Assembly is to eliminate the crane from the constructive equation, transferring the effort from people to objects, freeing them to play with the mass.

© Matter Design Studio © Matter Design Studio © Matter Design Studio © Matter Design Studio + 25

Save this picture!
© Matter Design Studio
© Matter Design Studio

Description by the architects. The mysterious knowledge surrounding the transportation and placement of megalithic structures of the past eludes contemporary building practices. Walking Assembly re-introduces the potentials of that ancient knowledge to better inform the transportation and assembly of future architectures.

Save this picture!
© Matter Design Studio
© Matter Design Studio
Save this picture!
© Matter Design Studio
© Matter Design Studio

If a brick is designed for a single hand, and a concrete masonry unit (CMU) is designed for two, these massive masonry units (MMU) unshackle the dependency between size and the human body. Intelligence of transportation and assembly is designed into the elements themselves, liberating humans to guide these colossal concrete elements into place.

Structures that would otherwise rely on cranes or heavy equipment can now be intelligently assembled and disassembled with little energy.

Save this picture!
© Matter Design Studio
© Matter Design Studio

By using variable density concrete, the center of mass of the object is calibrated precisely to control the stable, but easy motion of the elements. This ensures that these massive elements successfully walk and assemble into place, creating the possibility for a crane-less tilt up construction method and turning our building sites into spectacles of play.

Save this picture!
© Matter Design Studio
© Matter Design Studio

Principals: Brandon Clifford & Johanna Lobdell (Matter Design), Davide Zampini (CEMEX Global R&D)
Matter Design Project Lead: Tyler Swingle
Matter Design Project Team: Daniel Marshall, Mackenzie Muhonen, Gil Sunshine
CEMEX Global R&D Project Leads: Alexandre Guerini, Carlos Enrique Terrado, Matthew John Meyers
Acknowledgements: Funding provided by CEMEX Global R&D
Year: 2019
Size: 6.3m x 3m
Mass: 5,970kg
Material: Concrete

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "These Smart Megalithic Stones Are Moved And Assembled Easily With The Hands" 18 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915358/these-smart-megalithic-stones-can-move-and-assemble-easily-with-the-hands/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream