G House / TACHER ARQUITECTOS

Architects TACHER ARQUITECTOS

Location Zapopan, Mexico

Category Houses

Lead Architects Alberto Tacher, Patricio Pérez

Area 340.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photography Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play

Construction ARQUUM, Rodolfo Gómez Robledo

Landscaping Elemasele paisajismo

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is constructed in the shape of a "C", stretched over 205.5 meters, generating a total of 340 square meters in two levels. The main guideline and virtue of the project is the benefit it gains from natural light and the integration of natural elements. Due to an optimal orientation of the volumes the public areas are abundantly ventilated and illuminated, while the private areas enjoy adjustable natural lighting and ventilation more suitable for their functions.

The residence unfolds mainly towards its interior. The main entrance opens onto the first glazed vestibular courtyard, from which the visual perspective is projected through the living room, the dining room and the terrace, ending in the garden wall. This courtyard grants access to all areas. On the ground floor, public and private uses are clearly divided. The kitchen, a bedroom and service areas are arranged along a bay using a corridor, which is generated respecting the necessary lateral service areas.

The public spaces are arranged parallel to the bay, alternating courtyards with amplitude, aperture, luminosity and freshness. The second glazed courtyard ends up enveloping the dining room area, linked to the terrace and finally the garden. The upper floor houses two bedrooms, as well as a living room area, and a generous "roof garden" as a core, which allows the entry of light through the courtyards to the ground floor. The main bedroom uses a sliding latticework that completes the window niche from floor to ceiling.