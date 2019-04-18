World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. TACHER ARQUITECTOS
  6. 2017
  7. G House / TACHER ARQUITECTOS

G House / TACHER ARQUITECTOS

  • 10:00 - 18 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
G House / TACHER ARQUITECTOS
Save this picture!
G House / TACHER ARQUITECTOS, © Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play

© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play © Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play © Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play © Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play + 20

  • Architects

    TACHER ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Alberto Tacher, Patricio Pérez

  • Area

    340.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play

  • Construction

    ARQUUM, Rodolfo Gómez Robledo

  • Landscaping

    Elemasele paisajismo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is constructed in the shape of a "C", stretched over 205.5 meters, generating a total of 340 square meters in two levels. The main guideline and virtue of the project is the benefit it gains from natural light and the integration of natural elements. Due to an optimal orientation of the volumes the public areas are abundantly ventilated and illuminated, while the private areas enjoy adjustable natural lighting and ventilation more suitable for their functions.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play

The residence unfolds mainly towards its interior. The main entrance opens onto the first glazed vestibular courtyard, from which the visual perspective is projected through the living room, the dining room and the terrace, ending in the garden wall. This courtyard grants access to all areas. On the ground floor, public and private uses are clearly divided. The kitchen, a bedroom and service areas are arranged along a bay using a corridor, which is generated respecting the necessary lateral service areas.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play

The public spaces are arranged parallel to the bay, alternating courtyards with amplitude, aperture, luminosity and freshness. The second glazed courtyard ends up enveloping the dining room area, linked to the terrace and finally the garden. The upper floor houses two bedrooms, as well as a living room area, and a generous "roof garden" as a core, which allows the entry of light through the courtyards to the ground floor. The main bedroom uses a sliding latticework that completes the window niche from floor to ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play
© Lorena Darquea + Antonio Trillo Pause and Play

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
TACHER ARQUITECTOS
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "G House / TACHER ARQUITECTOS" [Casa G / TACHER ARQUITECTOS] 18 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915353/g-house-tacher-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream