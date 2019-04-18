World
  Henning Larsen Designs Elliptical Auditorium for Hong Kong University

Henning Larsen Designs Elliptical Auditorium for Hong Kong University

Henning Larsen Designs Elliptical Auditorium for Hong Kong University
Henning Larsen Designs Elliptical Auditorium for Hong Kong University, Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Henning Larsen has begun construction of a new multi-purpose auditorium for Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Dubbed the Shaw Auditorium, the project is the newest addition to the Clear Water Bay campus of Hong Kong University. The auditorium features an elliptical design with a series of concentric white rings that aims to become a dynamic new cultural venue. The building’s rounded form was made to shape campus flows as a gateway to the university and a cultural incubator for student life.

Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Primarily, the auditorium was designed for concerts, lectures, musicals and visual productions. The project is equipped with modular seating that can be adapted to allow for multiple arrangements, ranging from 850 to up to 1300 seats. The hall can also become a large flat floor area providing spaces for conventions or exhibitions. Reflecting the university’s pursuit for innovation, the curved auditorium walls were designed to function as a 360-degree projection screen, enabling immersive audio-visual experiences. Auxiliary classroom spaces, public furniture and an integrated café support the broad public program of the university, creating a cultural living room for the entire campus.

Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
Shaw Auditorium. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Sited on a hilltop overlooking Sai Kung Bay, the Shaw Auditorium takes the form of three layered white rings. The concentric volumes extend panoramic views to the surrounding scenery, doubling in function as over-sized sunshades. By reducing energy consumption, the Shaw Auditorium is poised to become the first of this type of buildings in Hong Kong to achieve a BEAM Platinum sustainability rating. “Our design aims to become an example of a sustainable subtropical architecture, hopefully influencing the construction industry in this region to design with more consideration to our climate. We also aimed to create the most transformative and innovative auditorium in this region to match the reputation of the University, and to make sure the venue will be lively at all times,” Partner and Design Principal at Henning Larsen, Claude Bøjer Godefroy explains.

Henning Larsen designed The Shaw Auditorium in collaboration with Wong Tung and Partners, WSP Hong Kong, Theatreplan, Marshall Day Acoustics, URBIS, Inhabit, CTA and RLB. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.

