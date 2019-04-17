World
Perkins+Will Designs Flexible STEM School with Movable Walls in Miami

Perkins+Will Designs Flexible STEM School with Movable Walls in Miami, © Perkins+Will
© Perkins+Will

Perkins+Will has released details of their design for the Ransom Everglades School in Miami, Florida. The school’s new STEM building will feature flexible classrooms with mobile walls and furniture, and an emphasis on indoor/outdoor connectivity. The school’s role as a nationally-renowned center for science and technology will also be aided by tech-enabled educational tools, fabrication and maker labs, a rooftop outdoor lab, and an entire roof of solar PVs.

© Perkins+Will © Perkins+Will © Perkins+Will © Perkins+Will + 4

© Perkins+Will
© Perkins+Will

Part of a school-wide masterplan at the institute’s Coconut Grove campus, the 45,000-square-foot scheme will “provide indoor and outdoor collaboration areas to enhance team-based learning and to promote an environment of thought leadership, experimentation, and creativity.” Flexibility and adaptability are key drivers for the scheme, with movable walls, furniture, and services. 

© Perkins+Will
© Perkins+Will

Laboratories for earth sciences, biology, chemistry, and physics will integrate with state-of-the-art fabrication and maker labs, forming a center for ideas exchange, and the exhibition of new trends in education. The exterior will feature an extensive landscape design project, with breakout areas adjacent to the STEM building and a new quad.

© Perkins+Will
© Perkins+Will

News via: Perkins+Will

