World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Niimori Jamison Architects
  6. 2018
  7. House Lab / Niimori Jamison Architects

House Lab / Niimori Jamison Architects

  • 23:00 - 17 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Lab / Niimori Jamison Architects
Save this picture!
© Kiyoshi Takahata
© Kiyoshi Takahata

© Kiyoshi Takahata © Kiyoshi Takahata © Kiyoshi Takahata © Kiyoshi Takahata + 14

  • Builder

    Toshihiro Miyoshi

  • Fabric Designer

    fabricscape

  • Budget

    1,500,000JPY
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kiyoshi Takahata
© Kiyoshi Takahata

Text description provided by the architects. Due to an extremely tight budget, the project was procured in a somewhat unconventional manner, namely that it was built from completely salvaged building materials, painstaking researched and sourced. The project was largely designed in response to the availability of these found, low-cost, and surplus building materials. The architect Yudai Niimori worked closely with the project builder (and collegial contractors around Osaka) to source waste and off-cut material from various construction sites. Often, this salvaged material was repurposed for the requirements of House / Lab

Save this picture!
© Kiyoshi Takahata
© Kiyoshi Takahata

These constraints came to inform the conceptual intent of the project, where rather than deal in hypotheticals, real materials and available resources were catalysts for the design process and involved the architects directly in the construction process. Detailing and finishing details were pushed the front end of the design process, depending on their discovery and availability.

Save this picture!
© Kiyoshi Takahata
© Kiyoshi Takahata
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kiyoshi Takahata
© Kiyoshi Takahata

Research took on a material nature; site visits were made to construction sites to inspect discarded and surplus building materials such as light gauge steel, suspended ceiling systems and a patchwork of different veneered plywood. An array of off-cut veneered ply prompted the architects to carefully array timbers by grade / species / tone according to room or surface; the hallway was finished in the salvaged red grain timber, while white / yellow species were used for the walls.

Save this picture!
© Kiyoshi Takahata
© Kiyoshi Takahata

A surplus sink was used as a drainage system for house plants, multifarious fixtures (tube lighting, hanging rails) were given cogent aesthetic intention, by their vertical alignment around the space. Without the fine finishes that endow most architectural projects, clear intention, strategy and detailing offset what might have otherwise been a cheap or patchwork effect.

Save this picture!
© Kiyoshi Takahata
© Kiyoshi Takahata

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Niimori Jamison Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House Lab / Niimori Jamison Architects" 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915309/house-lab-niimori-jamison-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream