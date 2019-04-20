Architecture and Sea: Outstanding Projects on the Beaches of Mexico

One of the most important factors when designing is the specific climate of the site, this can represent a difficulty when dealing with extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulating materials that adapt to changing conditions. However, when talking about Mexico and its privileged climate, this becomes an advantage for architects, allowing the creation of microclimates and spaces that fade into the transition of what is the inside and the outside.

This is even more evident when it comes to the tropical climate that abounds in the coasts of the country, so this time we have for you a compilation of 17 outstanding projects located on the coasts of Mexico. Explore from the hands of different architects some of the most beautiful sites in the country through architectural projects ranging from houses like Zicatela by Alberto Kalach, located on the coast of Oaxaca, to hotels such as Punta Caliza de Estudio Macías Peredo, spaces dedicated to art such as Casa Wabi by Tadao Ando and large-scale projects such as Foro Boca by Michel Rojkind.

Punta Caliza / Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © César Béjar

Casa Wabi / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates. Image © Edmund Sumner

Casa Cal / BAAQ'. Image © Edmund Sumner

Casa en el Pacifico / Bernardi + Peschard arquitectura. Image © Rafael Gamo

Zicatela / Alberto Kalach. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Escondido / Alberto Kalach. Image Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Casa Chacala / CoA arquitectura + Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque

SJAIII / CDM Casas de México. Image © Rory Gardiner

Club de mar punta marqués / 128 arquitectura y diseño urbano + kontrast. Image © Alejandro Gutiérrez

Galería IK LAB / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de IK LAB

Foro Boca / Michel Rojkind. Image © Jaime Navarro

El Palmar / David Cervera. Image © David Cervera

Departamentos Artia / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office. Image © Onnis Luque