Architecture and Sea: Outstanding Projects on the Beaches of Mexico
One of the most important factors when designing is the specific climate of the site, this can represent a difficulty when dealing with extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulating materials that adapt to changing conditions. However, when talking about Mexico and its privileged climate, this becomes an advantage for architects, allowing the creation of microclimates and spaces that fade into the transition of what is the inside and the outside.
This is even more evident when it comes to the tropical climate that abounds in the coasts of the country, so this time we have for you a compilation of 17 outstanding projects located on the coasts of Mexico. Explore from the hands of different architects some of the most beautiful sites in the country through architectural projects ranging from houses like Zicatela by Alberto Kalach, located on the coast of Oaxaca, to hotels such as Punta Caliza de Estudio Macías Peredo, spaces dedicated to art such as Casa Wabi by Tadao Ando and large-scale projects such as Foro Boca by Michel Rojkind.
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture and Sea: Outstanding Projects on the Beaches of Mexico" [Arquitectura y mar: proyectos destacados en las playas de México] 20 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915285/architecture-and-sea-outstanding-projects-on-the-beaches-of-mexico/> ISSN 0719-8884