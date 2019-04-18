"MAKE IT ISO!", A Series of Isometrics Based on Iconic Movies and TV Series

+ 13

The passion for cinema and TV shows, combined with that for scenography and architecture, led Italian architect Riccardo Masiero to play with the different spaces and dimensions of the elements that make movies in order to create "MAKE IT ISO!", a series of drawings portraying famous movies and TV icons such as Breaking Bad, Twin Peaks, Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Shining and UP in an architectural way.

These illustrations represent iconic scenes of TV and cinema through the isometric illustration method, giving an overall picture of the construction of the scene, as well as providing a different point of view to the observer.

Keep reading to see the full "MAKE IT ISO!" series and the author explaining his work.

The 27-year-old artist and architect takes inspiration from everything around him. "I like to observe, rework and recreate everything I perceive with a different point of view; the years of studies in the university have provided me the tools and the software I use for the graphic representation, for this reason, the choice to use the flat three-dimensionality of the isometric design was natural for me," explains Masiero.

"In each illustration that I produce I try to summarize the essence of the story told; It is interesting to understand how to represent my favorite movies and TV shows from a non-cinematographic but graphical point of view, without losing the clarity of the message so the reading could be more immediate. In addition to this, the choice of color is also of fundamental importance in the work of synthesis, all the movies can be ascribable to a palette of colors, to a pattern, to a single image."

"The intent is to explore the spaces of cinema through the tools I have acquired over time, it fascinates me to understand how some cult scenes have been designed and built since the concept phase. "MAKE IT ISO" allows me to continuously study spaces, it has endless possibilities for reproduction and above all, it makes me relive the moments of my favorite movies."