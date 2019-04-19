World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Arkosis
  6. 2018
  7. House in The Center / Arkosis

House in The Center / Arkosis

  • 12:00 - 19 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in The Center / Arkosis
Save this picture!
House in The Center / Arkosis, © Roberto D´Ambrosio
© Roberto D´Ambrosio

© Roberto D´Ambrosio © Roberto D´Ambrosio © Roberto D´Ambrosio © Roberto D´Ambrosio + 24

  • Collaborators

    Arq. María Fernanda Matamoros, Arq. Cristian Alvarez

  • Structural Design

    Ing. Daniel Acuña

  • Electromechanical design

    Ing. Stephanie Badilla
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roberto D´Ambrosio
© Roberto D´Ambrosio

Text description provided by the architects. The house takes place on a property that remained empty for several years in el Centro (as San Ramon is commonly known in its outskirts) while it became strongly characterized by the buildings that gradually surrounded it. Despite their low material value, these facades were used as raw material to make evident how infrequently they are taken into account when new projects are designed (they are almost never shown in renderings, for example).

Save this picture!
© Roberto D´Ambrosio
© Roberto D´Ambrosio
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
© Roberto D´Ambrosio
© Roberto D´Ambrosio

In this sense one of the columns of the old perimeter wall on the north side is extended to become part of the house which gradually grows in height, on the south side the profile of the neighboring house is reflected and almost touched; heights are matched, windows imitated; one builds from the borders inward until the house finds itself in the center.  

Save this picture!
© Roberto D´Ambrosio
© Roberto D´Ambrosio

The volumes are enveloped in materials that can be found on the these borders: corrugated steel and ordinary plaster. The configuration of the house is influenced to a greater extent by the rotation of the bedrooms in plan view, which motivates short and long walks and in turn forseeable and unexpected encounters between the two inhabitants of the house; this operation also achieves uncommon panoramic views from the town center. 

 Spaces are delimited by economic materials articulated in uncomplicated ways (weights deposited by simple support in most cases) and characterized by diverse lighting situations. In sum, the house is achieved in such a way that takes distance from the busy urban circumstances while being immersed in them,  by way of few means (materials, technique and gesture).

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Arkosis
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Costa Rica
Cite: "House in The Center / Arkosis" [Casa en el Centro / Arkosis] 19 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915282/house-in-the-center-arkosis/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream