Los Cóndores Retreat / Duque Motta & AA

+ 22

Architects Duque Motta & AA

Location Lo Barnechea, Chile

Category Houses

Architect in Charge Rodrigo Duque Motta

Area 220.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photography Nicolas Saieh, Courtesy of Duque Motta & AA

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Alejandro Urrutia, Catalina Gutierrez y Miguel Cohen

Structural Calcultaion Alex Popp

Lighting Estudio Par

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The commission consisted of the remodelling and the expansion of a small family retreat in Farellones, a mountain village in the Andes Mountains, next to Santiago. The architecture and landscaping of Farellones have strong influences of European mountain architecture and American modernism of the mid-nineteenth century. The building in question is a faithful reflection of this identity, both in material and formal terms, with a stone plinth of local stones that adapts to the topography of the terrain, a wooden upper structure with a large window that opens towards the view, a dominating suspended terrace and a metallic monopitch roof.

In spatial terms, the retreat corresponds to a section strategy that is adapting to the slope, based on a stepped distribution of the program in half floors. The roof counters the angle of the slope, opening towards the northern light and the views of the mountain range. The intervention proposes to cherish all these values of the original project, enhancing them, both in the updating of the existing, as well as in the designing of the new surfaces. This is how a new volume coupled with the current one is proposed, connected at all floor levels with the preexisting volume, and maintaining the section strategy based on half floors, which takes advantage of the slope and opens up towards the northern views.

However, in the new volume, the roof is folded to be partially parallel to the terrain, and the main access is allowed to be constructed on the higher area of the terrain. Regarding the plan, both volumes are arranged aslant, accentuating the idea of opening towards the views, with the design of a new terrace that connects the volumes externally. In material terms we also seek to respect the original planning, the walls of the new volume are covered with local stone, the new terrace and the ceilings with lenga beech wood and the roof rebuilt with corrugated steel plates.