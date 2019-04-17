World
  Shop Zung / Studio Zung

Shop Zung / Studio Zung

  • 19:00 - 17 April, 2019
Shop Zung / Studio Zung
© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang
© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang

© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang

  • Architects

    Studio Zung

  • Location

    41 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013, United States

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Tommy Zung

  • Design Team

    Kupal Fontaine/ Phillip Yang

  • Indoor Area

    1000.0 ft2

  • Outdoor Garden Area

    300.0 ft2

  • Area

    1300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang
© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang
© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Zung, a lifestyle design firm founded by Tommy Zung, opened the doors to its first experiential concept store, Shop Zung at the end of 2018 in SoHo, New York. Shop Zung is the immersion of Studio Zung’s products, furniture, and finishes complemented by eclectic objet crafted from artisans around the world, specifically Denmark, Sweden, Japan and Oaxaca.

© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang
© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang

Located at 41 Grand Street, the shop is an intimate gesture guided closely by Zung's instincts to present his lifestyle both in personally curated product and via his design studio. In a non-traditional consumer experience, the exhibition space, boutique and tea menagerie are situated among the working designers who inform the Studio Zung aesthetic.

Grand Plan _First Floor
Grand Plan _First Floor

“We created the space with the intention that people would experience an intimate moment - with a scent, an object, a feeling - and let it move them” says Zung. “Something simple, subtle, yet incredibly strong. It’s about discovering a connection with objects and materials that goes deeper than the aesthetic. This is what our customers are craving, they desire something more meaningful than pure aesthetics.”

© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang
© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang

The shop is a physical embodiment of Studio Zung’s elegant integration of architecture, interiors and distinctive modern design under a single studio concept. The space also stands as the firm’s studio showroom, where clients can be immersed in the brand’s world of design and living as well as the eponymous line of Zung products.

© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang
© Adrian Gaut/Phillip Yang

Evident in all design aspects from custom wall finishes, bespoke kitchens and cabinetry in the shop to handcrafted products on the shelves, Studio Zung’s approach remains to start with a concept and build a world around it in a perfect marriage between luxury and sustainability.

Cite: "Shop Zung / Studio Zung" 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915273/shop-zung-studio-zung/> ISSN 0719-8884

