Hyatt Global Headquarters / Gensler

  • 16:00 - 18 April, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Hyatt Global Headquarters / Gensler
Hyatt Global Headquarters / Gensler, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo

  • Architects

    Gensler

  • Location

    Chicago, IL, United States

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Design Team

    Randy Howder, Craig Pierson, Kelly Dubisar, Terry Walker, Samantha Lewis, Scott Lay, Sue Harrington, Lisa Hsiao, Melissa Garcia, Nicole Covarrubias

  • Area

    263000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo

    • General Contractor

      Power Construction

    • Mechanical Engineer

      IMEG Corp

    • Lighting

      Schuler Shoot

    • Engineering

      KJWW

    • Structural Engineer

      MKA
    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    Text description provided by the architects. The timing was right—Hyatt needed to consolidate several offices throughout Chicago; there appeared to be a lack of connection between the staff at headquarters—many who had limited personal knowledge of Hyatt properties—and the staff at the hotel properties; and their workplace needed to reflect the work paradigm of the 21st century.

    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    Hyatt’s move to 150 N. Riverside Plaza brought this Chicago-based hospitality corporation’s colleagues together under one roof in a new architectural landmark. With a renewed focus on its distinctive brands, Hyatt found its current workplace to inhibit the kind of interdisciplinary thinking and cross-functional collaboration necessary to compete in the fast-paced hospitality industry. 

    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    As part of the overall design concept, our team incorporated Hyatt’s seven guest touchpoints utilized in designing the guests’ journey throughout their stay at any hotel, all to build empathy between the employees at the headquarters and those working in almost 700 hotels around the world.

    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo
    Workplace Plan
    Workplace Plan
    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    This experiential lens includes an arrival & departure experience, food & beverage offerings, guestrooms, events, meetings, services, and other experiences which is now how Hyatt headquarter employees experience their day. With special attention paid to arrival and departure, the team created a new concept that resulted in “Hub 8,” a multipurpose reception, co-working, meeting, event, and food & beverage-focused environment that provides additional spaces for free-address colleagues to work, meet, and socialize. 

    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    In addition, we ensured a new experience for Hyatt employees so that everyone would have a seat—in a way that met their needs and supported the way they worked. No more “one size fits all.” In customized WorkSuites, the best attributes of Private Offices – privacy, the ability to meet on-demand, and a sense of ownership – combine with the best attributes of open plan environments – flexibility, camaraderie, and lateral awareness – in a new model workplace strategy.

    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    Now countless iterations of collaboration space and individual nooks for focus or one-on-one conversations joined with appropriate amenities support an environment of connection and innovation. Connected with a monumental brick stair, the WorkSuite floors are paired at localized, social and collaborative hubs that provide neighborhood-level interaction with sweeping views of the Chicago cityscape.

    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    Looking at the employee experience through the lens of the guest experience and inspired by the intertwined legacies of the Pritzker Prize and Chicago’s architectural heritage, Hyatt’s new headquarters – The Hyatt Hub – floats above the confluence of two branches of the Chicago River as a new urban landmark. Arrival in the buzzing, active, co-working lounge complete with customized food and beverage offerings is the community hub that connects the work floors above to the heart of the company’s culture. It’s the new, hospitality-infused front door for Hyatt.

    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo

    Project location

    Gensler
    Wood Glass Concrete

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
    Cite: "Hyatt Global Headquarters / Gensler" 18 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915271/hyatt-global-headquarters-gensler/> ISSN 0719-8884

