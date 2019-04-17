Saudi Arabia Unveils Massive "Window to the Future" for Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion

Save this picture! Saudi Arabia Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Boris Micka Associates

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has unveiled the design of its pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai. The project will cover an area the size of two football pitches as the second-biggest in size only to that of the United Arab Emirates. Designed by Boris Micka Associates, the pavilion was made as a "window to the future" that symbolizes the nation's welcoming character, long heritage and unlimited drive.

Those visiting the Saudi pavilion can expect an “immersive experience of the kingdom’s transformation”, organizers said, focusing on its history and traditions as well as its future. Designed to be "instantly recognizable" to those visiting the Expo site, the rectangular, reflective pavilion that will stand at an angle. Inside the project, a path will lead visitors through exhibition displays which highlight the country's openness to businesses and tourists, and its desire to build links and collaborate with countries.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Expo 2020 will offer visitors a chance to experience the country's rich heritage and culture, while demonstrating how our region is working together to create a better future for everyone. We look forward to welcoming our brothers and sisters from the Kingdom as they join us for the first ever World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region."

"This extraordinary and innovative design perfectly captures the determination of the Kingdom to fulfill its promise of being an ambitious nation while conveying a message of dynamism and partnership with the world," said Mohammed Al Tuwaijri, Saudi's Minister of Economy and Planning and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Kingdom's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. He added, "All Saudis can be proud of the vision that this ground-breaking pavilion will deliver to the world, and we look forward to inviting global citizens to share in the exciting story of our thriving and vibrant society."

Construction of the pavilion began in early February 2019. To date, 190 nations have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020. The expo will begin in October next year and will run for close to six months.

News via Khaleej Times