World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Bjarke Ingels Group
  6. 2019
  7. Isenberg School Of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG

Isenberg School Of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG

  • 12:35 - 16 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Isenberg School Of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG
Save this picture!
Isenberg School Of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG , © Max Touhey
© Max Touhey

© Max Touhey © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Max Touhey © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 23

  • Architects

    Bjarke Ingels Group

  • Location

    Amherst, MA, United States

  • Category

    University

  • Partners In Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Christoffersen, Beat Schenk, Daniel Sundlin

  • Project Leaders

    Yu Inamoto, Pauline Lavie-Luong, Hung Kai Liao

  • Project Team

    Alice Cladet, Amina Blacksher, Barbara Stallone, Cheyenne Vandevoorde, Daniel Kidd, Davide Maggio, Deborah Campbell, Denys Kozak, Derek Wong, Domenic Schmid, Douglass Alligood, Elena Bresciani, Emily Mohr, Fabian Lorenz, Francesca Portesine, Ibrahim Salman, Jan Leenknegt, Justyna Mydlak, Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Ku Hun Chung, Linda Halim, Lucas Hong, Manon Otto, Maria Eugenia Dominguez, Mustafa Khan, Nicolas Gustin, Pei Pei Yang, Peter Lee, Seoyoung Shin, Simon Lee, Terrence Chew, Tianqi Zhang, Yixin Li BIG Ideas: Tore Banke, Yehezkiel Wiliardy, Kristoffer Negendahl

  • Architect of Record

    Goody Clancy Architects

  • Area

    6500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Max Touhey, Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Collaborators

    Richmond So Engineers, BIG IDEAS, Arup, Nitsch, VAV, Towers Golde, Haley & Aldrich, Acentech, HLB, SGH, PEER, WIL-SPEC, VGA, Lerch Bates, LN Consulting, Mohar Designs

  • Client

    University of Massachusetts Building Authority
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Max Touhey
© Max Touhey

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and Architect of Record Goody Clancy, the copper clad Business Innovation Hub at the heart of the University of Massachusetts Amherst adds 70,000SF of hyper-collaborative study and social space to one of the top-30 public business schools in the United States.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The new expansion and partial renovation of the Isenberg School of Management nearly doubles the school’s current space to accommodate Isenberg’s growth in the last decade, while introducing new facilities for more than 150 staff and 5,000 students in undergraduate, master’s and Ph.D. programs. BIG and Goody Clancy were commissioned in 2015 to design a flexible space that inspires and facilitates collaboration for every Isenberg student.

Save this picture!
© Max Touhey
© Max Touhey

Prominently situated on Haigis Mall near the entrance to the campus, a dramatic triangular glass entrance created by a domino-effect greets students. The building exterior is wrapped in straight, vertical pillars that gradually slope downward, creating a distinct appearance without any curved elements. The Business Innovation Hub directly extends the school’s existing 1964 building from the north and east sides in a wide circular loop, linking back on the upper floors to maintain connectivity. The loop consolidates Isenberg’s faculty and staff under one roof, creating a singular place of arrival and a strong visual identity for the entire Isenberg School of Management.

Save this picture!
© Max Touhey
© Max Touhey

The Business Innovation Hub’s exterior is clad in copper, so long-term exposure to the elements will naturally weather the metal from a dark ochre to an enduring patina. With longevity and sustainability in mind, the building also targets LEED Silver certification. Upon entering, students and faculty arrive at the 5,000SF Learning Commons.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Daylight peers between the accordion-like pillars to illuminate the multi-story atrium, where the heart of the business school hums with students learning, networking and dining. The bright and spacious Learning Commons doubles as an event venue for guest speakers, award ceremonies, banquets, and career fairs. In any room or hallway, natural light reaches inside from both the campus and the inner courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Throughout the Business Innovation Hub, spaces are designed with student interactions, teamwork and chance encounter in mind: soft chairs adorn the corridors, benches are affixed to the grand stairway and classroom chairs can easily maneuver for theater-style lectures or small-group work. On the second and third floors, students and staff occupy the innovation labs, advising spaces and faculty offices.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

To support the career development of every Isenberg student, classrooms are equipped with integrated technology for distance learning. In addition, the Chase Career Center gains 15 new interview rooms, and various conference rooms and breakout areas are distributed throughout the loop. The inner spaces of the extension face a circular courtyard, where an open-air garden and stone benches create an oasis for collaboration and contemplation.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The courtyard connects back to the campus via two pathways between the original Isenberg building and the Business Innovation Hub. The buildings are fused by two bridges above the paths: the large bridge cloaked in copper becomes the gateway to the courtyard while the small bridge glazed with glass forms a visual continuity around the interior courtyard.

 In the evening, the Business Innovation Hub glows from the life within—appearing as an inviting beacon on the campus and creating a lasting impression for campus visitors, staff and students.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bjarke Ingels Group
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United States
Cite: "Isenberg School Of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG " 16 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915263/isenberg-school-of-management-business-innovation-hub-big/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream