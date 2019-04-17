La Rectoria Chidren’s Summer Camp / OAB

+ 13

Architects OAB

Location Carretera C-26, km 119, Lérida Lleida ES, 25286 Navès, Spain

Category Refurbishment

Architect in Charge Carlos Ferrater, Núria Ayala

Area 1130.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Joan Guillamat

Client Fundació Catalana de L’Esplai More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Rectoria de la Selva hostel is located where the old rectory of the church of Sant Climent in Navès, Lleida, was located. The church and the bell tower are a seventeenth-century construction of squared and pitted stone.

The rectory, attached to the west wing of the church, with a square floor plan and two levels. It is a typical construction of the Solsonès, with a stone structure, thick walls and a gabled roof with wooden interior.

The purpose of the project is to adapt the existing building to current needs and to the criteria proposed by the Fundació Catalana de l'Esplai: buildings adapted for children and designed under sustainability parameters from its conception.

In this way we propose the functional redistribution of the rooms and the circulation spaces around a large atrium lit from above. The new programmatic configuration will cause the appearance of small openings in the interior walls of spatial subdivision, as well as new divisions of the rooms.

The operation also consisted of replacing the existing roof to improve the conditions of habitability and waterproofing, incorporating skylights facing north to facilitate the entry of natural light.

Inside this great atrium there are staircases and corridors that act as balconies over the central void, facilitating the spatial, visual and physical communication of the small users.