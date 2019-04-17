World
Refurbishment in Architecture

La Rectoria Chidren's Summer Camp / OAB

  08:00 - 17 April, 2019
La Rectoria Chidren’s Summer Camp / OAB
Save this picture!
La Rectoria Chidren's Summer Camp / OAB, © Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

© Joan Guillamat

  • Architects

    OAB

  • Location

    Carretera C-26, km 119, Lérida Lleida ES, 25286 Navès, Spain

  • Category

    Refurbishment

  • Architect in Charge

    Carlos Ferrater, Núria Ayala

  • Area

    1130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Joan Guillamat
Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

Text description provided by the architects. The Rectoria de la Selva hostel is located where the old rectory of the church of Sant Climent in Navès, Lleida, was located. The church and the bell tower are a seventeenth-century construction of squared and pitted stone.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

The rectory, attached to the west wing of the church, with a square floor plan and two levels. It is a typical construction of the Solsonès, with a stone structure, thick walls and a gabled roof with wooden interior.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

The purpose of the project is to adapt the existing building to current needs and to the criteria proposed by the Fundació Catalana de l'Esplai: buildings adapted for children and designed under sustainability parameters from its conception.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

In this way we propose the functional redistribution of the rooms and the circulation spaces around a large atrium lit from above. The new programmatic configuration will cause the appearance of small openings in the interior walls of spatial subdivision, as well as new divisions of the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

The operation also consisted of replacing the existing roof to improve the conditions of habitability and waterproofing, incorporating skylights facing north to facilitate the entry of natural light.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

Inside this great atrium there are staircases and corridors that act as balconies over the central void, facilitating the spatial, visual and physical communication of the small users.

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

Project location

About this office
OAB
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "La Rectoria Chidren’s Summer Camp / OAB" [Casas de Colonias RECTORIA DE LA SELVA / OAB] 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915261/ngo-la-rectoria-chidrens-summer-camp-oab/> ISSN 0719-8884

