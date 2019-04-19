JL House / Martín Montone Arquitectura

+ 24

Structural Calculation NPL Ingenieria

Covered Surface 138,14 m2

Half-covered Surface 35,18 m2

Execution Time 12 months

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a residential neighborhood in the outskirts of La Plata, province of Buenos Aires. In a plot of 10m x 30m, with obligatory removal from the front and from the side, the requirement of the clients to obtain as much free space as possible, and the budget allocated according to a mortgage loan, were the guidelines that led us to generate a compact house, without idle circulation, and with flexibility in the private area.

It is a permanent home for a young couple with 3 daughters. The house is divided into two floors, the social area, on the ground floor, more linked to the outside, consists of a covered garage below the block that flies upstairs, semi-covered access, a living / dining room with large windows to the garden, toilette , and a large kitchen in relation to its own patio / laundry to obtain visuals, entrance of light in the afternoon and filtered ventilation through pre-molded concrete sunshades that give privacy to it.

The upper floor contains the private areas of the house, with a master bedroom with bathroom, a large bedroom for the girls, a bathroom and a games room. The spatial organization of the upper floor gives the possibility of generating 3 individual bedrooms as the daughters grow up.

These two floors are linked through the block of stairs in concrete seen from boards that cross the levels until forming the enclosure that contains the water tank. The materials chosen for this house are the wood board imprinted concrete that sews the house vertically, interior and exterior white walls, and the wood that brings warmth to the whole.