World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
  6. 2019
  7. Yuyuanlu Redevelopment / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Yuyuanlu Redevelopment / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

  • 00:00 - 17 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yuyuanlu Redevelopment / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Save this picture!
Yuyuanlu Redevelopment / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute + 31

  • Architects

    Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

  • Location

    No. 546 Yuyuan Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Offices

  • Principal in Charge

    Lyndon Neri & Rossana Hu

  • Design Team

    Yinan Li, Mark Zhang, Sophia Wu, Siyu Chen

  • Product Designer

    Nicolas Fardet

  • Area

    14114.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. Located on historic Yuyuan Road in Shanghai, Neri&Hu’s design for a redevelopment project repackages a collection of perfunctory and nondescript office buildings into a mixed-use commercial complex with a sense of history, community, and conviviality. Situated off a charming sycamore-lined street, the site is an eclectic mixture of ten old and new buildings each with its own distinct façade, thus the main design challenge was to define an architectural element that could bring some harmony and continuity.

Save this picture!
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Drawing inspiration from vernacular Chinese urban architectural typologies, such as the hutong neighborhoods of Northern China, or the nongtang alleyways of Shanghai, the wall becomes a unifying element to bring a sense of cohesion, security, and communal character to a grouping of disparate buildings. 

Save this picture!
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Along the busy street front, the continuity of a singular wall element defines a strong urban edge condition for the project. Breaks in this continuity generate moments of passage and intrigue: a gateway to the community within. The wall acts as a filter of views and light, while guiding one’s access through the site. At the same time, to push even further what this wall can do, it goes beyond the role of a simple planar barrier between two spaces, engaging and interacting with the façades of various buildings in order to actively create interesting relationships between interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

In certain parts where existing buildings formed leftover pockets of unusable area, the wall envelopes them to create quiet courtyards for the community within. Featuring recycled red bricks, the project takes a rather common building material and elevates it through the use of varied brick bonds, including perforated and relief patterns. In contrast, the walls above the brick wall are all painted white, to simplify and abstract the discrepancies between window sizes and rhythms of the different façades. 

Save this picture!
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Yuyuan Lu Redevelopment. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

As part of the project, Neri&Hu also lead the conceptualization of “Together,” the flagship restaurant within the complex, responsibilities include everything from the food and menu, to graphics and uniforms, and of course, the interior design. Just over 200 square meters and seating about 40 guests, the small footprint is composed of a main dining area, a bar seating area, and one private dining room.

Save this picture!
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Glass doors between spaces keep the rooms connected visually, but there are two different material palettes; in the central dining space red bricks can be seen extending from the exterior to the interior to tie it into the overall complex, while the two smaller spaces to the sides use curved glazed white tiles and light oak to bring a sense of domesticity and calm.

Save this picture!
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

The custom designed brass pendants, classic wicker chairs and simple enamel tableware add a layer of relaxed refinement that echoes the essence of Together’s culinary vision—celebrating the social aspect of dining, sharing plates in a relaxed manner and creating bonds over simple, yet delicious food.

Save this picture!
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute
Together restaurant. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Offices China
Cite: "Yuyuanlu Redevelopment / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office" 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915212/yuyuanlu-redevelopment-neri-and-hu-design-and-research-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream