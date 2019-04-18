World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Studio 30 Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Canonbury House / Studio 30 Architects

Canonbury House / Studio 30 Architects

  • 08:00 - 18 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Canonbury House / Studio 30 Architects
Save this picture!
Canonbury House / Studio 30 Architects, © Salt productions
© Salt productions

© Salt productions © Salt productions © Salt productions © Salt productions + 14

  • Engineering

    BTA Structural Design

  • Landscape

    Studio 30 Architects

  • Collaborators

    Cornerstone Contractors
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Salt productions
© Salt productions

Text description provided by the architects. By rationalising of a confused layout and opening the inside up to the outside, a growing family creates a contemporary, open and bright home. Passing through a newly cleared entrance hall and entering the refurbished lounge, the removal of an existing wall opens up a view to the rear garden.

Save this picture!
© Salt productions
© Salt productions

By circulating through it, the kitchen is placed at the heart of this new layout – reflecting the family’s living aspirations – while the naturally darker portions of the plan are allocated to less used utility spaces. The new rear extension pushes into the garden the full 6m allowed under UK Prior Approval, with a full width set of glazed sliding-folding doors and a large rooflight allowing natural daylight to flood in.

Save this picture!
© Salt productions
© Salt productions

Like the layout, the existing rear façade was disorganised and of poor quality. By rebuilding both the ground floor and loft dormer extensions to full width with complimentary glazing rhythms, a coherency was brought to the elevation. At ground floor, dark blue engineering bricks clearly define the new additions while retaining the textural sophistication of well constructed masonry.

Save this picture!
© Salt productions
© Salt productions
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Salt productions
© Salt productions

At first floor, to the rear, two new large windows with substantially lower sills open up the spaces to the outside and flood them with light, with a freestanding bath enjoying views of the garden. The loft stair hugs the party wall, creating a huge master suite.

Save this picture!
© Salt productions
© Salt productions

By raising the dormer’s ceiling under the site’s Permitted Development rights, more light is allowed in – and views to the garden out – through full height glazing. New rooflights, located at the bottom of the front pitch, give the ensuite heaps more natural daylight and offer views to the wider neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Salt productions
© Salt productions

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio 30 Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Canonbury House / Studio 30 Architects" 18 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915176/canonbury-house-studio-30-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream