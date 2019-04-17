World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Brazil
  5. Estudio Flume
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Do Mel / Estudio Flume

Casa Do Mel / Estudio Flume

  • 17:00 - 17 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Do Mel / Estudio Flume
Save this picture!
Casa Do Mel / Estudio Flume, Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

Cortesia de Estudio Flume Cortesia de Estudio Flume Cortesia de Estudio Flume Cortesia de Estudio Flume + 29

  • Structural Engineer

    Megalos Engenharia

  • Services Engineer

    Ideale Engenharia

  • Client

    Associação dos Apicultores de Canaã dos Carajás
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

Text description provided by the architects. Estudio Flume has recently completed a beekeeper’s workshop in the Brazilian Amazonia for the Associação dos Apicultores de Canaã dos Carajás. The project forms part of a socioeconomic and environmental strategy aiming to develop a self-sustainable local business that can help in the recovery of the rainforest from deforestation and land exploitation.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

The project is located in the Canaã dos Carajás in the Pará Estate of Brazil. It consists of a workspace to process honey collected by a co-operative of beekeepers formed by 53 local rural producers.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

The site has a difference in height of seven meters, which would have required considerable and costly ground-works to achieve a graded surface. Hence the decision to suspend the concrete slab on pilotis which worked well within the budget, though it also represented an opportunity to naturally ventilate the building.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

The orientation of the Casa do Mel was designed with consideration to the local climate, prioritizing the thermal comfort and natural lighting of the workspace. The most permanent premises, such as the container and process rooms for honey, were located facing East to get the early morning sunlight.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

The facade was built with concrete blocks backed with insect mesh to allow cross ventilation and to regulate the internal light levels. This helps to maintain a healthy environment in the production rooms.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

The separation of the floor from the ground as well as the double-layered roof (slab and corrugated metal sheet) generates air pockets that help with the thermal comfort of the building. This strategy is strengthened by the shading provided by the over-sailing roof canopy.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

The project incorporates sustainable strategies such as the circle of banana trees (Circulo de bananeiras), a method used to treat grey waters and prevent soil contamination; a bio-digester to treat organic waste and produce fertiliser and organic compost, and the harvesting of rainwater for non-drinkable water to use in toilets.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Estudio Flume
Cortesia de Estudio Flume

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio Flume
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Sustainability Brazil
Cite: "Casa Do Mel / Estudio Flume" [Casa do Mel / Estudio Flume] 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915168/casa-do-mel-estudio-flume/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream