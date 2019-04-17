World
  7. Floating House / Talleresque

Floating House / Talleresque

  • 03:00 - 17 April, 2019
Floating House / Talleresque
Floating House / Talleresque, © Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

© Studio Chirika

  • Architects

    Talleresque

  • Location

    Ciudad de México, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Juan de la Rosa

  • Structure Engineering

    Juan Antonio Tonda

  • Area

    87.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

Text description provided by the architects. A house inside a vertical spiral hides in the depths of its surroundings. The integration between outside and inside is the main ingredient– much before any construction material or form.

The luminous and protective structure decides to be inspired by the trees around it. Like roots, it sets its nine supports to stand tall in a vertical slope in the heights of Mexico City.

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

 “Casa Flotante” is much more than all its spaces. It’s a bridge between nature and shelter, which invites all trees and plants inside.

The behavior is not to dominate but to reflect. To give into the landscape… like a mirror. The proposal of this construction style is an exchange of size and quantity for lightness and integration. As a result: Beauty.

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

The key: Simplicity, transparency and touch. The texture absorbs the local materials to turn them into an experience.

Made of light and reflections, the atmosphere multiplies its views and sensations. Size and proportion lets one ascend in a spiral, through the house between the studio and the bedroom: Between pleasure and creation; through thoughts and dreams.

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

Cite: "Floating House / Talleresque" [Casa Flotante / Talleresque] 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915162/floating-house-talleresque/> ISSN 0719-8884

