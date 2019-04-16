World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. BETA.ø architecture office
  6. 2018
  7. X.Ø House / BETA.ø architecture office

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

X.Ø House / BETA.ø architecture office

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
X.Ø House / BETA.ø architecture office
Save this picture!
X.Ø House / BETA.ø architecture office, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© David Zarzoso © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © David Zarzoso + 12

  • Design Team

    Borja Peña, Ernesto Sierra, Xabier Ortega, Virginia Lainez, Miguel Figueira, David Parra, Pablo Rodríguez, Cristina Sánchez y Clara Castañeda
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of a semi-detached single-family home in the consolidated, protected urban environment of the El Viso area is resolved based on four concepts: Integrating the new single-family townhouse into its setting, while respecting the volume features of the two bays in the existing building and striving to blend the new building with its extension in with the neighbouring buildings through a thorough study of its volume and the scale of its openings.  

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Accentuating the natural green space outside over the built interior area. Minimising the ground floor extension and incorporating the outdoor spaces into the home on each floor by means of large windows and the successive terraces the building produces through the staggering of its storeys. Optimisation of the resulting space, without generating drab circulation areas, enabling the design of open spaces. The incorporation of passive and active design strategies to optimise the new building’s energy performance. This includes incorporating water on the roof to exploit its thermal inertia and the installation of geothermal wells in the home.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Spatially, a lightweight suspended structure colonises the central space in the home like a tree, characterising the large three-storey space that resolves the house’s vertical communication, acting as a true backbone to the setting, binding spatial, functional and environmental aspects, optimising the interior space in the home.  The freshness of the irrigation and moisture from the garden are exploited by introducing them into the diaphanous interior space of the home through the large windows, using the Venturi effect generated by the three-storey central space ventilated at the top by two skylights, that allows the wind to flow through the designed water hanging lamps to dissipate the heat and cool the house naturally in the hot months. 

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

The space and the selected materials filter the natural energy present in the site, stores it and redistributes it to provide a thermal indoor ambient and a biological outdoor environment. Inclusion of geothermal energy and the implementation of numerous passive strategies in the very structure of the home to make use of natural ventilation and the thermal inertia of the materials themselves contribute to moderating the temperatures in the interior space and optimising the house’s energy performance throughout the year.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The rest of the spaces that make up the house’s domestic layout are grouped around this central space. Open spaces that the user can adapt and personalise by merely arranging the furniture, avoiding the generation of drab circulation areas. The design prioritises natural lighting and cross-ventilation of the rooms, applying finishes associated with industrial use that unify the interior and exterior environments, such as the continuous compacted cement and wood chip board flooring, exposed concrete slabs, steel and glass. 

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

These spaces are covered with some freedom in materials with smooth finishes, with expansive wood-trimmed windows, framing views and creating a variety of domestic nooks that incorporate pieces of furniture with unvarnished natural wood finishes contributing the necessary warmth to the domestic layout as a counterpoint to the bare, clean spatial nature of the design. 

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BETA.ø architecture office
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Spain
Cite: "X.Ø House / BETA.ø architecture office" [casa X.Ø / BETA.ø architecture office] 16 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915156/xo-house-bet-architecture-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream