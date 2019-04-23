Students: Your Projects Could Earn $10,000 USD

Calling all student designers and recent graduates: Vectorworks, Inc. invites you to submit your best work to the 2019 Vectorworks Design Scholarship for a chance to win up to $10,000 USD, gain professional recognition, and propel yourself into a bright design career. Brush off and repurpose those old designs or create something entirely new.

Award funds can be used on textbooks, tuition, travel abroad or as winners see fit, although it’s certainly encouraged to use these funds in ways that further bolster budding design careers. To see if you qualify, check out the full list of accepted design-based degree programs here. Additionally, eligible students must be enrolled in an accredited design program and registered for six or more credits or must have graduated no earlier than 2017.

The application period runs until August 29, 2019, at which point designs are due for two rounds of judging. An esteemed panel of judges will evaluate submissions based on design integrity, originality, effective use of computer technology, and communication of design vision. Winners will then be revealed on October 16, 2019. First-round winners will receive $3,000 USD and will be entered for a chance at the grand prize Richard Diehl Award, worth an additional $7,000 USD.

As if you needed another reason to submit, Vectorworks is offering a reward outside of the cash incentive: winners’ schools will also receive free Vectorworks Designer software and complimentary training for faculty and students.

To spark your inspiration, read on to see a few winning projects from over the years and advice from past winners.

Save this picture! This “socially seductive and environmentally productive” design, called BIGnature, designed by Natasha Polozenko of the Harvard Graduate School of Design, was recognized in 2015.

Save this picture! The Museum of Contemporary Arts in Bonn, by Benno Schmitz, a Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin student, won the 2015 grand prize. The following two images are of the same project.

Benno Schmitz, a 2015 grand prize winner has simple and effective advice: “Stop dreaming and just do it!”

The way you communicate your work can be just as important as the work itself. Take some advice from Diego Bermudez, grand prize winner of the 2014 scholarship for his project, Circasia: Engaging the Creeks:

“The most important thing I conveyed is the impact my project would have on the community in Circasia,” Bermudez said. “Precisely detailing how my project could improve the ecology of the creeks and the quality of life for the townspeople is what I think gave my submission an edge.”

In short, write about why your project matters. Show that your work can incite positive change. Even the most brilliant designs start with just an idea — so why not submit yours?

Save this picture! Diego Bermudez’s project Circasia: Engaging the Creeks

To submit, simply visit our website and answer a few questions in 150 words or less about your best individual or group project, then attach your work. From there, you can relax until we reveal winners on October 16.