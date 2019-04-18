Rio Claro House / Celso Laetano Arquitetura

+ 92

Text description provided by the architects. A house with a practical and functional ambient to host their family and friends was the wish of the owners of this house located in Rio Claro, in the country side of São Paulo.

Integration, another focus of the project, has been represented with open span and the transparency of the windows. The social and gourmet area communicate through the big balcony.

In the intimate area of the house, on the top story, overlooking the plot, are the four aligned suites. It is accessed by inserted stairs in a volume of remarkable plasticity.

The suite contemplates a garden turned to the bathroom. It can also be seen from the suite through a low window.

The swimming pool worked on hijau stone integrates the garden and the green wall in the backyard of the house.

The use of cumaru wood is a relevant aspect of the project. It covers the stairs, the pillars of the balcony, the posterior façade and the intimate gallery.

Aesthetically, the interiors exhibit a timeless elegance with the use of contemporary furniture. In order to add value to them, burnt cement texture was applied to the walls and ceiling, creating a neutral reed.

Wooden pieces of furniture, signed by Brazilian designers are prominent elements in the interior project.