  Rio Claro House / Celso Laetano Arquitetura

Rio Claro House / Celso Laetano Arquitetura

  • 12:00 - 18 April, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Rio Claro House / Celso Laetano Arquitetura
Rio Claro House / Celso Laetano Arquitetura, © Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

© Favaro Jr

© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Text description provided by the architects. A house with a practical and functional ambient to host their family and friends was the wish of the owners of this house located in Rio Claro, in the country side of São Paulo.

© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Integration, another focus of the project, has been represented with open span and the transparency of the windows. The social and gourmet area communicate through the big balcony.

© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

In the intimate area of the house, on the top story, overlooking the plot, are the four aligned suites. It is accessed by inserted stairs in a volume of remarkable plasticity.

The suite contemplates a garden turned to the bathroom. It can also be seen from the suite through a low window.

© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr
First Floor
First Floor
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

The swimming pool worked on hijau stone integrates the garden and the green wall in the backyard of the house.

© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

The use of cumaru wood is a relevant aspect of the project.  It covers the stairs, the pillars of the balcony, the posterior façade and the intimate gallery. 

© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Aesthetically, the interiors exhibit a timeless elegance with the use of contemporary furniture.  In order to add value to them, burnt cement texture was applied to the walls and ceiling, creating a neutral reed.

© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Wooden pieces of furniture, signed by Brazilian designers are prominent elements in the interior project.

Celso Laetano Arquitetura
Glass Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
