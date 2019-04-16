K Building, School of Architecture and Construction Autonomous University of Chile / Schmidt Restrepo Arquitectos

Architects Schmidt Restrepo Arquitectos

Location Av. Alemania 1090, Temuco, Región de la Araucanía, Chile

Category University

Architects in Charge Daniel Schmidt, Esteban Restrepo, Paz Serra, Manuel Bravo, Marco González

Design Team Felipe Gutiérrez, Daniel Rivas

Area 3631.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Ignacia Astaburuaga, Timber

Construction La Nave – Rodrigo Cordero / Cristian Pischetz

Structural Engineering Rodrigo Perales / Rodrigo Mora

Electric Engineering Más Ingeniería / Rodrigo Scheuermann

Climate Design Climaoptimo / Leonardo Manríquez

Technical Inspection Juan Eduardo Mujica / Octavio Ayancán

Text description provided by the architects. The University Campus, previously inorganically organized, starts to acquire a Cloister organoization, with perimetral buildings and a large central green space that shelters University life.

The stairs of the building, normally only a normative requirement for evacuation, were conceived as protagonic elements, with the idea of encouraging informal meeting and university life. In this way the the building participates in the activity that occurs in the campus green.

The entrance hall to the building is a vertical space that runs through the four floors and whose corridors and surrounding stairs serve as a complement to the auditorium on the first floor, allowing the entire height to be used as balconies for exhibitions that occur in the first level.

The building is conceived as an inhabitable raw structure, its main structural elements, the piping and wiring are mostly exposed in order to serve students as a learning example, in addition to having the flexibility to adapt the internal distribution to the constant changes of academic programmatic requirements. The building also has a high standard of Energy Efficiency incorporating climate control systems with heat recovery and lighting to minimize energy consumption.

As part of the technological innovations the building incorporates a wooden curtain wall, which was manufactured using robotic technology provided by the local company Timber. The main structure of the building is made of steel and was completely prefabricated in order to optimize construction times.