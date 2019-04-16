World
  7. K Building, School of Architecture and Construction Autonomous University of Chile / Schmidt Restrepo Arquitectos

K Building, School of Architecture and Construction Autonomous University of Chile / Schmidt Restrepo Arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 16 April, 2019
K Building, School of Architecture and Construction Autonomous University of Chile / Schmidt Restrepo Arquitectos
© Ignacia Astaburuaga

  • Architects

    Schmidt Restrepo Arquitectos

  • Location

    Av. Alemania 1090, Temuco, Región de la Araucanía, Chile

  • Category

    University

  • Architects in Charge

    Daniel Schmidt, Esteban Restrepo, Paz Serra, Manuel Bravo, Marco González

  • Design Team

    Felipe Gutiérrez, Daniel Rivas

  • Area

    3631.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Ignacia Astaburuaga, Timber

  • Construction

    La Nave – Rodrigo Cordero / Cristian Pischetz

  • Structural Engineering

    Rodrigo Perales / Rodrigo Mora

  • Electric Engineering

    Más Ingeniería / Rodrigo Scheuermann

  • Climate Design

    Climaoptimo / Leonardo Manríquez

  • Technical Inspection

    Juan Eduardo Mujica / Octavio Ayancán
© Timber

Text description provided by the architects. The University Campus, previously inorganically organized, starts to acquire a Cloister organoization, with perimetral buildings and a large central green space that shelters University life.

© Timber
© Ignacia Astaburuaga

The stairs of the building, normally only a normative requirement for evacuation, were conceived as protagonic elements, with the idea of encouraging informal meeting and university life. In this way the the building participates in the activity that occurs in the campus green.

Access Plan
The entrance hall to the building is a vertical space that runs through the four floors and whose corridors and surrounding stairs serve as a complement to the auditorium on the first floor, allowing the entire height to be used as balconies for exhibitions that occur in the first level.

Access Zone Section
Class Rooms Zone Section
Food Court Section
The building is conceived as an inhabitable raw structure, its main structural elements, the piping and wiring are mostly exposed in order to serve students as a learning example, in addition to having the flexibility to adapt the internal distribution to the constant changes of academic programmatic requirements. The building also has a high standard of Energy Efficiency incorporating climate control systems with heat recovery and lighting to minimize energy consumption.

© Timber

As part of the technological innovations the building incorporates a wooden curtain wall, which was manufactured using robotic technology provided by the local company Timber. The main structure of the building is made of steel and was completely prefabricated in order to optimize construction times.

© Ignacia Astaburuaga

