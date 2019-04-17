Why Managing Communications is Essential

Communication is key. As architects, clear communication is possibly the most vital part of our role. It enables us to share our ideas with clients and is crucial in getting that vision built exactly how we want it. Starting with the parti diagrams through to intricate construction details, we know by now (many, many years post-architecture school) that we’re pretty darn good at communicating our ideas across. But have you ever thought about managing communications?

Wait. Hold on… Managing... Communications? Don’t worry, it’s not as complicated as you might think. This is just about keeping everything organized, such as your correspondence with a builder/general contractor or client. SiteSupervisor can help make this an easy process with its user-friendly interface for project communication. Here are some of the communication benefits I have found with SiteSupervisor.

Constant Communication

Success of a project is built upon clear, open and constant communication with the project team. As architects, when we assume the role of principal consultant and/or project manager, we get asked the most questions. SiteSupervisor helps to keep the Q&A’s going back and forth more like a chat forum rather than an email chain. This encourages correspondence that is quick and to the point, providing faster questions and answers. But if a more formal approval is required, SiteSupervisor has a solution for that as well.

Easy Communication

Any drawing that is uploaded to the Drawing Register on SiteSupervisor can be marked up, which can then be directly sent as a correspondence to the relevant people. This is a super easy way of asking questions, highlighting any concerns or marking up issues that need to be addressed. Anyone on the project authorized to see the drawings can use this mechanism, making it really easy to pinpoint the exact subject of any discussion.

Organized Communication

SiteSupervisor manages communication and organizes everything so we, as architects, and everyone else involved in the project, can stay on top of issues. Correspondence can be filtered, tasks created, allocated and tracked, allowing for easy follow up of any outstanding issues that you’ve sent or received. By keeping on top of it all, we eliminate issues such as the finishes changes that are made because responses were too slow, or the email about the hardware schedule was “lost.”

Rachel Hur has been working in architecture for almost 8 years while undertaking a B.Arch Des at the University of Queensland, followed by an M.Arch from Melbourne University. She currently specializes in Correctional Architecture with a strong focus on rehabilitation and creating therapeutic spaces.