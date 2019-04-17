re:design Celebrates Bauhaus 100 with Illustrated Posters

Graphic designers Eurydyka Kata & Rafał Szczawiński from re:design have shared with us some of their most recent designs celebrating Bauhaus' 100th Anniversary. Inspiration for these posters was taken directly from Bauhaus' most iconic designs. "For this poster, we researched some of the most famous designs from the Bauhaus school: furniture, toys, appliances, and recreated them isometrically. Both the drawing style and colors are inspired by Bauhaus art and style. This was great fun to work on and we're glad we could pay tribute to one of the most important institutions in the history of design."

Eurydyka Kata & Rafał Szczawiński also mentioned that "100 years of Bauhaus appeals to us as such an occasion because we love the history of design and have a particularly soft spot for modernism. We find some aspects of modernist design philosophy very convincing: its minimalism, functionalism and optimism are qualities which we like to apply in our designs too."

The poster is available for purchase in some online platforms.